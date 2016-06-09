Mentoring program helps students

By Rhejean King-Johnson| Staff Writer| | Staff Writer|

The Student Mentoring Program wants to help undergraduate students reach success.

The program uses peer support to encourage academic excellence.

“It beneficial for students to become more confident in their academic careers and to get more involved on campus,” said student coordinator Barbara Herrera.

There are approximately 1200 students and 44 mentors in the program.

Students are paired up with a mentor who has the same major or college.

It makes it easier to mentor students who are motivated, since it is a volunteer program.

This program is filled with students who want to either mentor or be mentored.

“We are a volunteer program, so students have a choice to have a mentor,” said Herrera.

About 30 percent of college students are first-generation, according to the National Center for Education Statistics.

First year students will be guided and shown how things operate through this program.

Students who were mentored in the past encourage incoming students to be a part of this program because not only do you get helpful information, but a lifelong friend.

These mentors help guide them to certain resources that will help them excel.

Many students are unaware of resources that are available to them.

CSUSB provides different resources such as free scantrons, computer lab use, advising and more.

The mentoring center also offers utilities to students who are involved.

“We have 2 computer labs, free printing and DVD rentals for those who need it,” said mentor Gabby Rodriguez.

The student mentors want all their prodigies to succeed during their first year and the years to follow.

A student really enjoyed the help she received when she first attended college.

“I would encourage more students to join this program, it really helped me with the path I am still following today into my junior year,” said student Karina Duque.

College can be a challenge to figure out how for those seeking success.

“It’s a great way to figure out your first year and see how things operate,” said student Amanda Haun.

It’s common for freshmen students to feel overwhelmed by the adjustment into college, so mentors do their best to lend a helping hand.

They share experiences, advice and methods to make it easier on them.

“It helps with stress relief but it’s a big brother, big sister type of program,” said mentor Sophia Fregoso Pena.

This program has been extended to sophomore students so they can receive guidance further into their college career.

This is helpful for those who are indecisive about their major or anything related to their field of study.

The mentoring program room is located on the second floor, on the side of the library, room PL-208.

It’s important for students to do well in their first year because it will give them an advantage for the following year.

“It’s good to have a mentor during their first year of college because the first year is the most critical,” concluded Haun.

Related posts: