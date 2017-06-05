Me, Myself, and fashion

By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer|

Dressing “put-together” has been part of my identity since I was little—I always had my hair done, my clothes ironed and shoes cleaned.

Growing up, I started to wear makeup and heels, not to conform to beauty standards, but because I liked how I looked when I had the dark circles under my eyes covered and how a certain outfit is pulled together with a cute pair of shoes.

My mother, being a seamstress, when I was a toddler, is the reason fashion has such a large influence in my life.

I would sit around her while she worked on beautiful gowns and ask her to make my dolls and I matching dresses.

The process of finding my style was not something that happened overnight.

Fashion was and still is a big influence in my life.

Following trends set by Audrey Hepburn, Twiggy, Lily Collins and other stars alike, I found out that I like a contemporary and polished look best on me with a bit of edge.

This happened through trial and error.

There was a period of time where I wore nothing but contemporary pieces in all black.

Now, I try to avoid all-black clothing.

It has been a difficult six years but I’ve been successful thus far.

My typical outfit includes a pair of cropped slacks, either black or with a cool pattern, a white or blue button up and a cute shoe, such as flats or heeled sandals.

Makeup wise, I try to keep it classic with a small winged eyeliner look and natural rose lip tints.

On the weekends or a night out with friends, I opt for something off the shoulders with jeans and heels.

Depending on the occasion, I like to wear dresses or pants that enhance some of my features.

Weekends are where I get more adventurous with my makeup, adding glittery shadows and a bold lip color.

I live by a quote that I have heard since I was little: “Dress for the job you want.”

I want to be a journalist, author and business owner, so, I dress as if I am already working for a big newspaper or magazine.

My parents raised my siblings and me to always look neat because you never know who you may run into or meet that day.

First impressions are important.

That is why when I am asked why I dress up for classes, I always answer with, “I want my professors to take me seriously and show them that I am taking my education seriously.”

There is nothing wrong with showing up in leggings and running shoes or pajamas.

If that is what you feel comfortable in, then wear it.

I happen to feel comfortable when I look my best.

Now, this is not to say that I look like that 24/7.

No, no. I have my days where I will go out to the store in leggings and sandals with a shirt, my usual sleeping attire.

It all depends on how I feel that day.

The style is not copied and like the great Coco Chanel once said: “Fashion fades, only style remains the same.”

