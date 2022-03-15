Maintaining a healthy diet as a student athlete

Being a student athlete comes with a lot from practices, classes, and putting in extra work. However, the most important aspect is the daily nutrition of athletes. Survey results show that it is hard for some athletes to maintain the proper nutrition.

Photo from Coyote Chronicle Archive

At CSUSB, a large number of athletes eat at the cafe on campus, but they don’t seem to be picking the healthiest options. It is important for athletes to eat so their performance on the field or court can be optimal. The survey shows that more than 55% believe their diet has an impact on their performance. The way in which you eat as a student athlete can help take your performance to the next level or hold you back from reaching your full potential. (LINK student survey)

The data collected from the survey of 20 student athletes shows that 60% of athletes believe that protein is the most important part of their diet. Protein is the one thing athletes should have a lot of daily. After every lifting session, a protein shake can refuel your body and get you the proper nutrition quickly, while also helping your body recover faster from the workout. The main proteins athletes should have are eggs and chicken..

Identifying the optimal quantity, quality, and timing of food and fluids required to sustain regular exercise and top performance is part of developing an optimum nutrition plan for health and performance. Student-athletes must adapt their intake and distribution of critical nutrients as training demands change throughout the year, while also maintaining a well balanced diet that supports their educational, performance and competitive goals.

Student athletes have a more regimented schedule during the sports season, with after-school sessions and games. Meals and snacks should be timed to provide you with energy and hydration when you need it. Pre-workouts and pre-game periods will require water or sports drinks, as well as meals and snacks. It is recommended that athletes consume a carbohydrate-rich snack 45 minutes to an hour prior to their competition. A peanut butter sandwich, trail mix, fruit, and apple slices spread with peanut butter are all good examples. After the game, have a protein-rich meal to restore what you’ve lost.

Graph by LeAndrew Knight

A balanced diet should consist of the correct foods consumed at the right times and in the proper amounts. Protein, carbs, and a modest quantity of healthy fats are essential components of everyone’s diet. Your ideal diet will be determined by your gender, age, and sport. It’s possible that your diet will need to be adjusted dependent on the position you play. QBs and running backs, for example, in football, need to be slimmer and go greater distances than linebackers, thus they should eat differently. If you need assistance with your diet, see your coach, sports trainer, physician, or a nutritionist.

CSUSB student athletes can start toward making the changes of picking better food options daily. There is Subway and Waba Grill, which are within two to five minutes from campus. Athletes can also go to Rialto, which is ten minutes away from school and get Chipotle or Jersey Mike’s Subs which are places with good sources of protein, carbohydrates, and healthy fats, which all athletes need for performance. Another option is going to the store and cooking at home.