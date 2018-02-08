Looking Forward: Local band 200 West

For local band 200 West, the new year brings the celebration of a new album, a new formation, a new sound, and new opportunities.

I sat down with bass player/vocalist Noah Caron to gain insight to what 2018 has on tap for what Caron calls a “make or break” year.

In October 2017, 200 West released their third full-length album, “Split Heads.” The album consists of ten songs including fan favorites “Silver,” “Split Heads,” “Within” and Caron’s personal showtime favorite “Budtender.”

Caron describes the 200 West sound as, “diverse music influenced by funk, soul, rock, and reggae,” creating a pleasing “blending of different genres.”

Initially just a fan, Caron joined the band in 2015 midway through the recording process of the band’s previous album, “The Collective,” making him the fifth member. But shortly after the release of “Split Heads,” one member decided to part ways, leaving the band with their current formation of four.

Band members include brothers Chris Galarze (guitar/vocals) and Greg Galarze (guitar/vocalist), Adam Cordova (drums/percussion), and Caron (bass/vocals).

According to Caron, with the new foundation of four, the first goal of 2018 is to release new music as soon as possible.

The group currently has six new songs written. With help from producer Mike Jimenez and their home base, Modern Fuzz Recording Studios (located just minutes from the Glass House and Fox Theater in Pomona, California), the band plans to record the new tracks and release them via singles or a new EP, Caron revealed.

Their most recent LP, “Split Heads,” was a year-long project that was recorded in under a week. The dedication and passion for 200 West and Caron’s work was clear.

“I’m really proud of it actually,” said Caron. “This is kind of like my baby.”

To get the full experience, I headed to The Press Restaurant in Claremont, California to catch a live performance. The place was buzzing. The crowd was full of friends and family, local college students, and naturally, die-hard fans.

“That’s what keeps our motivation going: true fans,” said Caron.

These die-hard fans are a crucial component for the future growth of the band.

“You only need a few of them. They bring people to shows, their friends come to shows, then they become die-hard fans,” added Caron.

But with the internet being the medium for most messages today, the band does have a social media presence. Check them out on Spotify (@200West), Instagram (@200West), and iTunes/Apple Music (200 West).

Recently the band has been playing shows all over Southern California, from Long Beach to Los Angeles, to the Inland Empire. The group, who books and schedules their own shows, plans to expand their fan-base by hopefully booking a mini-tour up and down the West Coast.

In the meantime, 200 West has a concert set for March 2 at The Satellite. The venue is located at 1717 Silver Lake Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026. Showtime/Date subject to change.

200 West brings a refreshing sound, a fun performance, and occasional back and forth comedic banter to the stage. If your idea of a fun night out consists of positive vibes, craft beer/cocktails, great music, and great entertainment, a 200 West show may be just the remedy for your weekday blues.