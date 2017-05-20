Local Super Smash Bros. Tournament

By Arthur Medrano |Staff Writer|

CSUSB students and local gamers took part in a Super Smash Bros. Melee tournament at a local brewery, where they spent their time competing and enjoying a cold refreshing beer.

The event was held on May 12 and put together with the help of San Bernardino’s Generation Now—a social club that devotes its time to help the city prosper with small activities that impact the arts, recreational and economic projects by shaping the culture around us.

A total of 22 players took part in this double elimination tournament, which uses a bracket system to give a second opportunity for players to make a comeback.

Most players get the opportunity to skirmish against others prior to starting their match, allowing them to decide what character match up works best for them to succeed.

“Video games play a special role in my life and play a special role in my heart. They are a powerful modern art form that is multi-faceted and has the potential for so much depth,” said CSUSB alumni and tournament organizer Christian Flores.

Brew Rebellion, the event’s location, houses its own array of board games and arcade machines.

They are also hosts to many other local events that serve as a mutual benefit for the gamers, brewery and food vendors that make their way into everyone’s empty stomach.

“The Brew Rebellion Melee Tournament has been my project as part of SBGN as a mini economic engine for the brewery, to help grow the San Bernardino Melee Scene, and a much-needed event for the San Bernardino and nearby Melee Communities,” added Flores

As for Esports and competitive gaming, they have thrived in southern California. They have been known to host many tournaments ranging from the “Call of Duty” franchise to “League of Legends,” top games within the gaming industry.

Video games have moved well beyond the barriers of living room play to players becoming sponsored or owned by professional sports teams, or having their matches streamed on ESPN.

“That’s why there’s such big communities behind games. Thanks to streaming we live in one of the greatest times to be into video games, especially competitively, and there’s so much to learn in terms of successful game design,” continued Flores.

The final match was fought between ‘Daddy’ and ‘Yams’ in a best of five format.

Although it was a long fought battle, ‘Daddy’ performed a clean 3-0 sweep to secure the victory with one of his signature characters, ice climbers.

While the Inland Empire Melee scene continues to grow, Flores also seeks out the amateur and intermediate players to attend tournaments, sparking interest and motivating individuals to seek a hobby and potential career further down the road.

Those who were unable to attend the event can go on Twitch.tv and look for the video, as it was the first time the event have been live streamed on the platform, allowing players to do reviews and relive their accomplishments throughout the night.

