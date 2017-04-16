By Shamce Ahmad |Staff Writer|

Living in San Bernardino can be an adventure for many students and citizens alike who call the city home.

The perspective of the city changes often, but it seems that those who live within its confines have the best view of it all.

The city gets its fair share of doubters and believers, and it was evident among various views of the residents.

“San Bernardino has been my home all of my life, and I’ve grown to love this city,” said San Bernardino Valley College student, Kyle Gonzalez.

Gonzalez was born and raised in the eastern side of San Bernardino and has not considered living anywhere else.

He added that “there are always things to do at night out in downtown,” which seems to be a popular spot among locals.

When local native Raymond Zikram was asked his opinion on the city of San Bernardino, he defended his longtime home from the naysayers.

“San Bernardino gets a bad rap in my opinion,” said Zikram, a resident of 17 years. “The city is cheap to live in and has many places to hang out and eat.”

Though Zikram may have defended his city, not everyone was keen on doing the same.

“You could do better than living in San Bernardino,” opined CSUSB student Alex Carls. “The city has become dirtier and more unsafe as the years have passed, and the economy isn’t faring much better,” he continued.

San Bernardino has become a hot spot for crime and poverty "over the last four years or so," according to Carls.

Carls suggested that interested parties should look outside of the city’s immediate area to live in “if they really want to stay in the Inland Empire.”

While Carls provided insight on how the city has its problems, the fact remains that San Bernardino has hundreds of thousands of residents for a reason.

When asked why she chooses to live in the city of San Bernardino, local parent Nadine Malik said that “it is a great area to raise your children in, despite its recent downfalls.”

She added that the city is also affordable for those who aren’t necessarily up on their feet quite yet.

“Most everyone can afford a place out here and that’s why the population in the area has risen so much after the recession,” Malik added.

San Bernardino, with its glory and blemishes, seems to be a hot place to live in for various persons far and wide in 2017.