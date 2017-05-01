Live Streaming Games

By Tyler Vanderelst |Staff Writer|

In today’s society cable is becoming obsolete. With options to stream shows on Netflix to live streaming sporting events, there has almost become little use for standard cable programming.

Many people who cannot afford to purchase cable go with the option of streaming through the internet.

This is because it is more cost effective and you can watch almost anything you want, whenever and wherever you want.

One perk to live streaming your favorite sports team is that on cable they only show certain sporting events whereas, if you stream the game you can watch it even if cable didn’t have it.

Many college and professional sports teams offer options for fans to watch their games from the comfort of their own home and without a subscription to cable.

A lot of students like Tyler Thomas don’t have cable in their apartments so live streaming is how they watch their sports.

“Every Sunday during football season, I stream the Redzone channel on my laptop and watch all of the games around the league,” said Thomas.

One way colleges have done this is with a website called colegesportslive.com. This website uses a paid subscription and gives you access to 50 big name college programs and the ability to view close to 10,000 live events per year.

This is great if you go to a big school or are just a fan of their sports because a lot of the time college sports are hard to find on television unless it is two very popular teams. Sites like this give fans the opportunity to watch their favorite teams no matter what.

For smaller schools like ours it is harder to find places that have our team’s games streaming live.

Our school will put up links on our athletics page for some sports if we play another team and they have a live stream of it.

Volleyball and basketball are usually available to stream, but it comes at a price.

But when we have a home game, in most instances, we encourage fans to come to the game instead of streaming it.

However, our school does have some games broadcast on the station, KMET 1490, for fans to listen in and see how their team is doing.

This works because the school is still trying to bring in as many fans to the games, but for those who can’t make it there is still a way to see how the teams are doing.

It is always good to have fans support at games to give our guys and girls the confidence they need to win their home games.

One fan, Willy Hicks, tried his best to make it to as many home games as he could.

“It is always a fun time being able to cheer on a team that represents your school and it is great to see them win,” said Hicks.

Next time you have the chance, support your Coyote’s at their next home game and show some school spirit.