LatinX Welcome Week

The LatinX Cross Cultural Center in the Santos Manuel Student Union (SMSU) hosted its Welcome Week from October 2-6.

The event consisted of activities such as mural paintings, meeting Latino-based clubs and organizations, Loteria night, a movie screening, as well as arts and crafts.

The Latino-based event’s purpose was to create an open space where students could explore and embrace all aspects of Latino culture.

“It is an educational and a fun way to get to know the Latino community and to know that there is not just one type of ethnicity, there are different ones within that culture,” stated student planner and programmer Itzel Olguin.

The LatinX Cross Cultural Center had its grand opening at the affinity centers on the second floor of SMSU on February 27 this year.

“Something new that the Cross Cultural Center is doing is that every identity center is going to have their own Welcome Week. LatinX is going to be the first one and next week is the First Peoples’ Center,” explained student programming assistant Sarahi Oyarzabal.

The LatinX identity was welcomed by student committees, faculty members, and president Tomás D. Morales.

Its programs, workshops, advising, and support services aspire to create a place for students to explore issues of identity and of racial, ethnic and, cultural diversity.

CSUSB student Jorge Placencia attended the event and felt a strong sense of unity with its message. “The Latino word just kind of stood out to me. I’m Latino and I’ve never really been part of anything… it makes me feel that I’m not alone,” said Placencia.

Anyone interested in exploring issues of identity regarding racial, ethnic and cultural diversity can drop by the Cross Cultural Center to see what other events they will be hosting throughout the school year.

“As an individual, I feel like if it’s part of your culture and you want to go on and embrace it, I find that it’s something you’ll find joy in,” stated Oyarzabal.