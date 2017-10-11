On October 1, a crowd of over 22,000 people came out to enjoy country music at the Route 91 Music Festival on the Las Vegas Strip. Around 10 p.m., hundreds of shots were fired into the concert crowd.

At first, details on what had occurred were vague and still developing. Various media outlets were reporting several announced dead with up to 100 people shot.

By the next morning, 59 people were reported dead and over 500 people had been reported to have gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and various other bodily injuries.

Among those 59 victims was California State University-San Bernardino student, Jordyn Rivera. She was a fourth-year student who was studying in the Health Care Management program. She has been noted as a member of Eta Sigma Gamma, the college’s honor society.

“This is a devastating loss for the entire CSUSB family,” wrote President Tomas D. Morales in a college-wide email.

Currently, there is a Go FundMe to provide financial support to Jordyn’s family and the honoring of her memory that has already received donations of over $4,500.00. The goal is set at $10,000.

Close to half of the 59 victims are Southern California residents. The victims stretch from San Bernardino County to Kern County. Many neighboring cities to the Inland Empire like San Bernardino, Riverside, Grand Terrace, and Corona have been impacted by the tragic loss.

The Las Vegas shooting is said to be the deadliest shooting in modern U.S. history.