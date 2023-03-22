Japan Opens Doors to Tourists

By Ruben Velazquez



Japan has long been a top destination for travelers around the world, offering a unique blend of ancient culture and modern technology, beautiful landscapes, and delicious cuisine. However, for the past year and a half, the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for travelers to visit Japan, with strict restrictions and quarantine requirements in place. But with the easing of many of these restrictions this year, the experience of traveling to Japan has become accessible once again.

Infamous Shibuya Crossing, Shibuya, Japan. Photo by Jezael Melgoza.

One primary change that has made traveling to Japan easier is the lifting of the 14-day quarantine requirement. Previously, all visitors to Japan were required to be quarantined for two weeks upon arrival, which made planning a trip to Japan difficult for many travelers. However, with the increasing availability of COVID-19 vaccines and the use of negative test results as a requirement for entry, Japan has lifted this requirement. Now, visitors must provide proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result taken within 72 hours of departure.

Along with the lifting of quarantine requirements, there are also many affordable options for getting to Japan.

Zipair, a relatively new airline, offers budget-friendly flights from Los Angeles to Tokyo for as low as $300 round trip. The airline has received positive reviews for its clean planes, friendly staff, and on-time arrivals.

Other airlines, such as Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, also offer affordable options for getting to Japan.

Once in Japan, visitors can take advantage of the Japan Rail Pass, which allows for unlimited travel on most trains operated by Japan Railways. This pass is only available to foreign tourists and can be purchased for one to three weeks. Prices start at around $200, making it an affordable possibility for those planning to travel around Japan.

Of course, traveling to Japan still requires some planning and preparation, especially in light of COVID-19.

The Visit Japan Web website provides helpful information for short-term travelers, including details on entry requirements, COVID-19 testing, and quarantine procedures.

Before traveling to Japan, visitors must obtain a negative COVID-19 test result or provide proof of vaccination. Upon arrival in Japan, visitors must undergo a COVID-19 test and may be asked to quarantine if they test positive.

Japan’s approach to managing COVID-19 outbreaks has been cautious and science-based, with measures such as widespread mask-wearing, social distancing, and contact tracing.

As a result, Japan has had relatively low COVID-19 case numbers compared to other countries. However, the country has still been impacted by the pandemic, with many businesses struggling due to the lack of tourism.

Other countries have implemented much stricter travel restrictions, making it difficult or impossible for many people to travel.

For example, Australia has had some of the toughest travel restrictions in the world, with a mandatory two-week quarantine for all arrivals and a cap on the number of international arrivals each week. As a result, many Australians have been unable to travel overseas for more than a year, causing frustration and economic hardship for the tourism industry.

In contrast, Japan’s easing of restrictions has made it an attractive destination for travelers, with many visitors eager to explore the country’s rich culture and natural beauty.

Whether it’s visiting Tokyo’s vibrant neighborhoods, soaking in a traditional hot spring in the countryside, or trying some of the world’s best sushi, there is something for everyone in Japan.

From budget-friendly flights to affordable train passes, there are plenty of options for travelers looking to explore this beautiful country.

While there are still some restrictions in place to ensure the safety of visitors and locals, Japan’s success in controlling the spread of COVID-19 has made it an attractive destination for those looking for a unique and memorable travel experience.

As the world continues to navigate the challenges of the ending pandemic, Japan’s approach to managing COVID-19 and its recent easing of travel restrictions serves as a hopeful example for those looking to explore the world once again.

With careful planning and preparation, travelers can now experience the beauty and wonder of Japan, creating unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.