Is Coachella really all that inclusive?

There are now designated safe places for those that are a part of the LGBTQ+ community at Coachella. However, is this a step forward considering the owner of Coachella has previously donated to anti-LGBTQ+ organizations?

Photo by Markus Spiske

The Coachella music festival is very well known amongst a wide variety of people. It is so popular that many celebrities and influencers arrive and participate in it. Since the festival is given so much attention, it has an opportunity to spread a positive message for the LGBTQ+ community. The owner of Coachella is known for donating to many anti-LGBTQ+ organizations and is seen as the “enemy of equality.” Many concertgoers were planning to boycott the festival as a way of spreading a message of awareness for the LGBTQ+ community. To prevent a boycott, the owner of Coachella decided to spread a message of acceptance as well as “safe spaces for LGBTQ+ attendees.”

Coachella also headlined many artists that are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, such as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles. During Harry’s performance, he was seen carrying a bi-sexual flag, but some fans were not happy. In their point of view, Harry Styles is still seen as supporting the anti-LGBTQ+ view that Coachella has by choosing to perform there in the first place. Although there are many conflicting views about Coachella, some people think Coachella is taking a step in the right direction. Fans believe Coachella is starting to become more inclusive and is bringing awareness/representation to the LGBTQ+ community. To dive deeper, I collected perspectives from LGBTQ+ attendees.

Liz attended the Coachella music festival and said, ”Truthfully, I had no clue that Coachella donated to any anti-LGBTQ+ organizations. Honestly, I felt that Coachella created a space that felt very pro-everything. There was one LGBTQ+ booth there called ‘Headquarters’ that housed many resources for queer people. While I was walking around the festival, I saw a lot of pride flags, rainbow bandanas, and visibly queer people. I felt that it was a very respectful space. Although I didn’t feel a full representation of the LGBTQ+ community, I also didn’t feel a lack of. Everyone just kind of existed and vibed with each other. I will say, as a non-binary person, the only thing that I felt could improved on was when the artist would say ‘Ladies and gentlemen/ boys and girls.’ However, this came down to individual artists and not the festival as a whole.“

Taylor was another attendee and noted the safe environment. “I had so much fun at Coachella. I got to see a variety of artists that I love and a lot of them are known for being a part of our community. I think it was really great that Coachella headlined those artists because they showed their support for us while performing on stage. I would say that the festival is slowly moving one step forward at a time. The designated safe places for people a part of the LGBTQ+ community were definitely appreciated and in use. However, I personally feel that everyone I came across was open to different people and just there to have a good time. I didn’t witness any problematic situations and I would definitely come again!” said Taylor.

Ashley noted that Coachella has changed overall. “I remember when Coachella was mainly about the music,” said Ashley, “When I was there, I noticed that it is mainly about fashion and who you might run into. Although it seemed like the majority of people dressed in the unspoken rule of y2k/western style, I actually think focusing on the fashion allowed queer people express themselves more. In my opinion, there were a lot of queer influencers, and queer people in general, that felt free to express themselves without worry. There was a crafts tent where people could make their own bikini tops and I saw a lot of people, myself included, that chose rainbow colors for their design. Although the food was expensive, the experience was amazing. I feel totally drained and will be catching up on sleep for the next week!”

Although these attendees all had a great experience, it is not to say that Coachella is perfect. They all agreed that there could be more done to make it a safe and inclusive place. The attendees that are a part of the LGBTQ+ community also stated that although they had a great time, they cannot speak for everyone’s experience. There was one person that I spoke to that still held strong feelings about Coachella despite the steps taken to make it more inclusive. They stated, “In my eyes, everyone that has attended Coachella, and is either queer or an ally, is simply unaware of Coachella supporting anti-LGBTQ+ or they just don’t care. Personally, I will not be attending Coachella until there is further action taken by the owner himself. “

Only time will tell if future music festivals will take notes to improve and become even more inclusive.