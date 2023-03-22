Inclusivity and Diversity: The Return of Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returns, but can it keep up with the times?

Fashion enthusiasts and casual viewers alike are eager to see what the iconic lingerie brand has in store for its audience. Although, they’re divided between those who stand behind Victoria’s Secret and those who believe it’s time for the brand to change.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Victoria’s Secret

For years, the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was a cultural phenomenon. Millions of viewers tuned in each year to watch the world’s most famous supermodels strut down the runway in extravagant lingerie, backed by chart-topping musical acts. It was an event that epitomized the glamorous and aspirational image that Victoria’s Secret had built its brand around.

But in recent years, the show has fallen out of favor with both consumers and critics. Many have criticized Victoria’s Secret for its narrow standards of beauty, lack of diversity, and objectification of women.

Despite these concerns, there are still plenty of people who are excited about the return of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. For some, the show represents a beloved tradition that they’re eager to see continue. For others, the controversy surrounding the brand has only made it more interesting.

In 2019, Victoria’s Secret announced that it was canceling its annual fashion show. The decision was seen as a recognition of the changing cultural landscape and a necessary step towards modernizing the brand’s image. But now, after a four-year hiatus, the show is coming back – and the question on everyone’s mind is whether it can keep up with the times.

Victoria’s Secret has promised that the new iteration of the fashion show will be different from what audiences have seen in the past. But some are skeptical that these changes will be enough to bring the show in line with modern sensibilities.

“The fashion industry as a whole has shifted towards a more inclusive and body-positive approach,” said Gabriela Lopez, a college student, and avid shopper. “It’s important to me that the brands I support represent a range of different body types and skin tones. I want to see myself represented in their advertising.”

There had long been concerns over the show’s lack of diversity and inclusivity, particularly when compared to Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty shows, which have become known for their celebration of all body types, races, and identities.

The shift towards inclusivity has been driven by several factors, including changing societal attitudes toward beauty and the rise of social media influencers. Consumers are increasingly demanding that brands represent a more diverse range of body types and skin tones, and they are using their purchasing power to support brands that embrace inclusivity.

Since then, Victoria’s Secret has been working to rebrand itself and address the criticisms leveled against it

“I’m curious to see what the new show will look like,” said Carolinne Marquez, a college student, and Victoria’s Secret fan. “I think it’s important to hold brands accountable for their actions, but I also don’t think that means we can’t enjoy their products or events.”

Victoria’s Secret will undoubtedly be hoping that there are enough people like Marquez and Lopez to make the show a success.

Three-time Grammy Award-winning artist Lizzo recently dropped her newest and inclusive shapewear brand, Yitty, and tweeted on social media to comment on the news.

“This is a win for inclusivity for inclusivity’s sake,” she posted on Twitter. “But if brands start doing this only because they’ve received backlash, then what happens when the ‘trends’ change again? Do the CEOs of these companies value true inclusivity? Or do they just value money?”

Singer and Rapper, Lizzo, addresses Victoria’s Secret return. Screenshot of Tweet.

As the brand continues to evolve and rebrand itself, it remains to be seen whether it will be able to fully address the concerns leveled against it.

It will be interesting to see how fashion brands continue to adapt to changing consumer attitudes. The shift towards inclusivity and body positivity is not just a passing trend – it’s a fundamental change in the way that consumers think about beauty and fashion.