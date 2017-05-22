IE Salsa Festival

By Janet Martinez |Staff Writer|

Riverside’s third annual Salsa Festival brought many music fanatics together on May 13 at White Park in Downtown Riverside.

Salsa tasting from many great homemade recipes had everyone’s mouth watering.

One of I.E.’s most notable radio station 99.1 KGGI, hosted the event, which engaged the audience in a dance off competitions as well as chants for the artists performing.

Live performances had the crowd moving to the music and recording for amazing memories to look back on.

Many great live entertainers performed this year including: Omarion, Redfoo of LMFAO, Frankie J, Baby Bash and much more for all to enjoy. Entry fee for the salsa contest was $50.

There were two categories, which were best red and green/mango salsa.

The tasting was not permitted for the public but only for the judges. The prize awarded for each winner was $500, and the delicious recipes varied from local restaurants to traditional everyday home recipes.

Many vendors sold frozen lemonade, and fresh flavored waters.

For those 21 and over, there was a beer and wine garden.

Across from the garden was a play area, were multiple inflatable jumpers and slides for all children to enjoy for free with an entrance purchase.

There were many stands with information to promote their company such as Diamond Resort, Adriana’s Insurance, Sketchers and many others.

Leading to the center of the park was the stage where the live performances took place.

DJs ODM, Evelyn Erives from 99.1 pumped up the crowd as they introduced the salsa dancers that later performed as backup dancers for a few artists.

Young new artist Ciara Ramirez also performed at the event.

The crowd sang along to the covers of well-known songs.

“It is great to see new talent starting here locally and just watching them grow in their career,” said Melissa Ortiz.

Another alternate talent was the 8-year-old dancer Karissa B. who blew the audience away with her incredible hip-hop dance moves.

To kick off the end of the event was Redfoo from the electronic duo LMFAO performing some well-known songs that got the crowd jumping and dancing.

Redfoo jumped into the crowd, shaking hands and giving high fives, making the end of the performance memorable.

“This was my first experience at the Salsa Festival and I was a little skeptical about whether or not it was family oriented but it was and I’m definitely looking forward to next year,”said Dianna Perez.

The family friendly event made the afternoon memorable and enjoyable for everyone.

