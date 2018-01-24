ICE under investigation after raids

A federal investigation is underway after seven ICE agents administrated a raid sweep at a local 7/11 convenience store in efforts to ask management and employees for legal work and citizenship documentation.

Within 20 minutes of one of the sweeps, ICE asked management to provide documentation, citizenship and green cards of all the employees working at the location.

This is not the first raid ICE has done. They have committed over 100 ICE sweeps in over 17 states.

The ICE agents are currently under federal investigation to figure out why the search was done.

Officials believe that this is another tactic President Trump is using in order to enhance mass deportation in the United States. This has become the largest deportation tactic ever used towards a single employer since President Trump’s presidency began.

After this incident, people were left wondering if the raid was legal.

Angel Vazquez, from the CSUSB Legal Clinic, said it is illegal for them to perform these random raids “unless it’s for work related reasons.”

Vazquez explained that “immigration officers are not allowed to enter any type of work place unless allowed in by management. If management allows ICE to ask you questions, then ICE agents may proceed to ask you about your legal status but only if allowed by your employer first”.

Q: What should you do if you’re stuck in that situation?

A: “You should ask them to show their credentials and who they work for and the reason behind them asking you questions. If you think it’s up to standard, then do as they say or you also have the right to remain silent,” Vazquez said.

Q: Can you legally stop the order of deportation?

A: “You can legally attempt to stop an order of deportation. There’s a lot of ways actually. There’s this thing called the 212 pardon and an I-601 waiver. ,” Vazquez stated.

Q: What would you recommend to families that get caught in this situation should do.

A: “Everyone that is undocumented should begin to apply for a visa or be taking citizenship classes if not already taking them or get a green card as soon as possible,” Vazquez said.

The incident raised a lot of questions for customers and consumers.

“It’s scary to think you can’t even go to work without having the fear that you might not come home to your family at night,” said Elizabeth Garcia a daily shopper at 7/11.