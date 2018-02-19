How To Prepare for an Act of Violence

With the Florida school shooting, last Friday, and earlier shooting on CSUSB campus, the acts of violence trainings gain salience.

Violent events can happen during a seemingly normal day and survival tips can save lives, UPD trainings remind the community.

“We show you how to help somebody: how to put a tourniquet on, how to stop somebody’s wound from bleeding,” said Crime Prevention Officer Eddie McCloud, who leads PDC act of violence trainings along with his colleagues.

The upcoming training -“How To Survive an Act of Violence”, on Feb. 23 from 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., in Visual Arts 101, will help students, staff and faculty be more prepared for an emergency on campus.

The training will cover the following topics: Run, Hide, Fight – See Something, Say Something – CARE – Critical Bleeding, Airway, Respiratory, Evacuate and environment.

The event will be hosted by Sgt. Rocky Johnson, Police Supervisor, and Joann Rutland, Associate Director of Police.

Crime Prevention Officer Eddie McCloud, a 28 year veteran of law enforcement, is part of the Act of Violence training team and hosts seminars with Sgt. Johnson.

“[The goal] is to get you prepared. We want you to have some kind of idea of what you need to do if something happens,” said McCloud in regards to the upcoming trainings.

Being prepared can not only save the person that attended training, but also those that the trainee helps during an actual event. McCloud explained that the trainings can’t reach everyone, but if a majority of people are prepared, then they can help guide those that aren’t prepared.

“Your job is to get yourself to safety, and if you can, help someone along the way, but what we are not asking you to do is put yourself at risk,” said McCloud. “We don’t want you doing that, that’s what [UPD is] here for.”

With the Florida shooting that took place last Friday and the incident in the Visual Arts building at the begining of the quarter, acts of violence are at the forefront of our minds. We need to pay attention to events like these because they open people’s eyes as to what can happen during a seemingly normal day.

A popular concern for the CSUSB community is the presence of security cameras on campus. Contrary to common belief, the campus is in reality on surveillance 24 hours a day, every day. There are dozens of cameras recording all over campus and the recordings are held on to for a good length of time to reference after and during an incident.

Several officials on campus have reported that the most important thing to do when you first detect something is run to safety, then call UPD.

“Do not wait to call; if you see something, say something,” said McCloud. “We want everybody to call. We know what happens, we know our dispatchers will be flooded with 9-1-1 calls. Don’t ever think that somebody else has called, because as a shooter is moving along and you called, then we know where the next spot is.”

UPD requires a registration for the training event in the CSUSB Event Calendar prior to attending.

