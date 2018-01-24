How to cure the back-to-school blues

Welcome back, Coyotes!

Are you dreading the idea of coming back to school after taking a month-long break? Are you feeling tired after staying up too late, eating too much food, and spending a lot of time with your family and friends?

Here’s a quick guide to help you get back in the swing of things this winter quarter:

Set goals for yourself

Get out a piece of paper and a pen and write out three goals that you have for yourself that can be obtained by the end of this quarter. Whether it be making a new friend or getting straight A’s, writing out your goals acts as a great source of motivation.

List things you can look forward to

Do you have anything fun planned over the next 10 weeks? Are you planning on going on a trip after this quarter is over? Write down things that you can look forward to in the near future and that will help you replace any anxiety you may have with excitement about the time to come.

Connect with a teacher you like or respect

Talking to someone who is involved on campus may help you get your mind back in school mode. Maybe ask this teacher to meet you for lunch to talk about what you did over break or about your upcoming classes.

Readjust your sleep schedule

You may have gotten into the habit of staying up late or sleeping in during break. This might make it difficult to get used to your school routine. It is said that most young adults need anywhere from eight and a half to nine and a half hours of sleep in order to feel well rested. Make sure you go to sleep early enough so that you get a full night’s rest.

Pre-pack your backpack and choose your clothes

Ensuring that your backpack is ready to go and already having your clothes picked out the night before results in a more prepared and less stressful morning.

Eat a healthy breakfast

Eating a protein-packed, high fiber breakfast before you head off to your classes will give you the perfect amount of energy you need in order to stay focused and motivated throughout the day. Foods like eggs, whole grain toast and cereals, yogurt and cottage cheese are the perfect foods to fuel your body before a busy day.

Talk with your parents

Communicating with your parents about what you are doing and how you are doing can be beneficial to your mental health in preparing for the quarter. Your parents might be able to give you great advice about your back-to-school blues and give you ideas to cheer you up.

Take your time getting back into the rhythm of things

Getting back into the rhythm of things is not an overnight process. It may take a couple weeks for you to feel like you are back in the game, but do not beat yourself up over it. Give yourself the time you need to adjust and be your biggest source of confidence.