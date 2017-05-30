Hot over the pot: DIY VAGI-STEAM

By Elizabeth Taylor |Staff Writer|

The reproductive system of the female body continues to change with women as they get older, and the Vagi-Steam is an all-natural remedy that can help a woman be more in tune with what is going on inside her body.

Research has shown that herbs have helped women’s reproductive systems, specifically the Vagi-Steam, which women have been doing for hundreds of years.

This steamy pot of herbs can help regulate an individual’s menstrual cycle or decrease the menstrual flow.

Aside from that, the Vagi-Steam also helps with bloating, ovarian cysts, yeast infections, hemorrhoids and even relieves symptoms of menopause.

To begin, you must first find an adequate chair.

There are chairs made specifically for a Vagi-Steam that can be purchased online, thrift shops are also a place to find medical chairs that can be used or simply cutting a hole through an old lawn chair will do the trick.

Now we need the herbs, this is where you and your vagina pick a special blend of herbs that are aimed at treating the symptoms that bother you the most.

For example, if you have menstrual problems that consist of a long or heavy cycle you can choose an array of herbs that include Basil, Lavender, Rosemary and Calendula.

Research on every herb is recommended to find out what works best for you.

Most of these herbs can either be found at any health food store, grocery store or even in your backyard.

Now, it’s time to finally steam the vagina.

Put the herbs in a pot on the stove in about a gallon of water and bring it to a boil; once it is boiling, turn it down to a simmer, cover it with a lid and set the timer for 20 minutes.

In the meantime, set up the Vagi-Steam area with all the required essentials for a comfortable treatment.

Twenty minutes later the pot should be ready. Place the pot directly under the chair, undress and take a seat and relax for 20 minutes.

The results of the Vagi-Steam are immediately noticeable.

I couldn’t believe how quick the results were, although they weren’t the greatest results, I’m sure with a little practice and research the Vagi-Steam will bring my body more in tune with me.

< > This hot pot is in position and ready to go; make sure not to burn the floor or your labia.

