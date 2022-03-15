Homelessness affects Californians the most

By Catherine Orellana

Throughout the recent years, COVID-19 has been one of the biggest issues due to it tremendous repercussions, such as financial burden, and many believe it has been the main contributing factor in homelessness.

Photo by Sergio Omassi

Although, it is a component, it is not the main one. Instead, the biggest burden that has led many in Californians to homelessness is “the rising housing cost that has exceeded growth in wages,” as stated by the California State Government.

California is no stranger to high price tags, let alone certain counties like San Bernardino. Although wages have increased, so has housing costs, making it impossible for many to have a home of their own.

This dilemma has received much attention and has raised the question of how the government will fix this problem. In response, The Governor’s Homelessness Plan was released by the Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO) on February 9, 2022 stating, “the 2022-23 budget proposes $2 billion one-time General Fund over two years that is intended to address near-term homelessness needs and for long-term housing solutions are implemented: 1.5 billion for behavioral health housing and $500 for the Encampment Resolution Grants Program.”

Chart by Catherine Orellana

Aid is here or on the way, but there is a certain level of vagueness attached to this aid. This is because many have not even heard about this help or know where to go to ask for this help, let alone when this help will be in action and how long it will last. Other question that may arise is, who qualifies for this help and where can people go in order to receive help. However, these questions have not been answered yet.

This on-going crisis is alive and hurting millions all over California, and not just in the county of San Bernardino. As an inhabitant of San Bernardino county, 400,000 dollars is the start price for housing costs because surrounding cities of San Bernardino like Rialto, Rancho Cucamonga, and more have a higher housing costs beginning at 600,000 dollars, which, for many families, is financially troublesome.