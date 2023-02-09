Hillcrest Farmers Market Inspires Over 100 Vendors

By Rigoberto Aguilar

Beginning in 1997, the Hillcrest market opened for people wishing to promote their local products. They would gather every Sunday beginning with only 27 stands. The market took a big blow during covid where it was forced to close for almost a year and a half. Now in 2023, the market is seen as the go-to place in the county to try and support local small businesses in the community. With hundreds of different vendors coming out to showcase their products, it is a great way to reach people in the community to build up clientele and support, roughly 10,000 people come out to enjoy the market every week. Free admission to everyone.

Whether you are a local or coming from out of town, Sundays from 9 am-2 pm on Normal Ave. come to enjoy quality food and products at the Hillcrest farmers market. Photo by Rigoberto Aguilar

“A pillar in the community, where people from all over come to support and put money right back into the community,” one local said.

With so many people coming out it provides opportunities for these small businesses that cannot be replicated online or elsewhere. A win-win situation for everyone where businesses can put their new or local products out there, and customers can enjoy and try new things they wouldn’t typically see, especially at such high quality. On top of things, supporting and bringing recognition and revenue to the city attracts more and more people each week.

This was my first time attending and seeing just how crowded and lively it gets. A fantastic experience to try new things like dates and blood oranges. Also, there were many bakeries stands with fresh loaves of bread from all around the world. Meats and Seafood was offered there as well, enjoying some samples of freshly caught octopus and grass-fed local steak. On top of food, there were also products like natural soaps and beeswax that are great for the skin. Although it does say no pets, all sorts of dogs were walking around and socializing which was great to see, not around the food areas. Along with vendors selling, there are people from human society coming to educate people on dogs and the possibility to adopt a pet. As well as police officers have an informational booth to keep everything safe, but also to meet local officers and get to have a conversation, which I thought was a great thing because it breaks a lot of stereotypes people have of the police. The market offers live performances from bands playing, singers, performers juggling many different things, and people dancing all over the market, entertainment is a highlight.

It is a very fun and unique experience, they close off the street, about a block long full of vendors. A must-do if you are around the area. You can get anything from local strawberries picked the day before, to authentic Indian food that is family-run. A great time to bring the family and kids, as most vendors provide samples to try the many different products, as well as dog friendly with some vendors even carrying treats for dogs although the signs say no dogs unless service dogs, people continue to bring their pets. All around a family-friendly environment and welcoming from the community.