By Robert Klimper |Staff Writer|

The air was full of excitement as planes roared across the sky at the 2017 Hangar 24 AirFest on May 20.

The AirFest is a recent addition to the city of Redlands that has been put on for the past four years at Redlands Municipal Airport, which is located just across the street from the Hangar 24 Main Brewery.

The first AirFest was put on was four years ago, to celebrate the fifth anniversary of Hangar 24 Craft Brewery.

The event was also a celebration of the nine year anniversary of the Hangar 24 Craft Brewery.

“We have been very blessed, the people that run it and the community that has embraced us as a company and as a brand, I never imagined that it would ever be this big”,said Ben Cook, the owner, president and

master brewer at the Hangar 24 Craft Brewery, who himself is pilot.

According to Cook, due to the fact that the event has seen more and more people attending it with each passing year, Hangar 24 is considering turning the AirFest into a two day event next year.

The AirFest has a variety of things for people of all ages to enjoy during the festival: be it live music, interesting aerial maneuvers throughout the event or a kids zone for the younger participants of the event.

The live music at the AirFest featured an opener from the Fender Kids Rock Free School of Music, followed by Honkytonk Boombox with the event being closed out by The Spazzmatics.

“It’s crazy cool, you see so many different faces and so many other people who are appreciating your music…and no matter what everyone on that stage comes out in full force like it’s the first time we have ever sang or played that song”,said Sophia Bollman, an 18 year-old singer from the band No Surrender which is part of Kids Rock Free.

The air show started with AirFest goers being greeted

by, as Cook stated, a first time appearance of a special Hangar 24 Biplane being flown by Jon Melby.

Though the main event was at the Redlands Municipal Airport, one could see the planes around parts of Redlands by looking up at the spectacle in the sky.

“I think it’s pretty cool how they are getting pretty close to us,” said Cameron Huber, a volunteer for the AirFest.

Despite the immense heat throughout the day, the event was still packed with people setting up chairs and easy ups to enjoy the spectacle in the sky.

“In the end, knowing that we brought this to the community it makes it worth it,” said Cook.

