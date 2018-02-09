Gucci Mane: Incarceration to Inspiration

Since his release from prison in May 2016, Radric Davis, also known as Gucci Mane, has been better than ever. When Gucci Mane was released from prison he had one mission in mind: to create a new reputation for himself and to make more money than he had ever before.

Before going into prison, Gucci Mane suffered from addiction to alcohol and lean, a mixture of codeine and promethazine-based cough syrup mixed with soda.

While in prison, he experienced withdrawals, which only encouraged him to create a better life for himself after his sentence. He made the decision to be completely sober after his release to ensure clarity and focus in all the endeavors he was about to pursue.

Within 24 hours of his discharge, he released “1st Day Out Tha Feds,” under his new deal with Atlantic Records. Although he was still releasing music during his incarceration, Gucci Mane wasted no time when it came to releasing more music after his release.

On July 22, 2016 he released his album “Everybody Looking.” Following the release, Gucci Mane did a collaboration with Rae Sremmurd for the song “Black Beatles,” which became Gucci Mane’s first number one single.

Gucci Mane has since released several albums including “Woptober,” “The Return of East Atlanta Santa,” “Drop Top Wop,” which featured MetroBoomin, Rick Ross, Offset, Young Dolph and 2Chainz, and “Mr. Davis.”

His most recent album “El Gato: The Human Glacier” was produced entirely by Southside, meaning there were no features by other artists.

Gucci Mane recently announced his next album “The Evil Genius,” which will be coming out this year.

In September of 2017, Davis released his book “The Autobiography of Gucci Mane” which was written during his incarceration. The book reveals Gucci Mane’s familial past, his time in East Atlanta, where he began selling drugs and owned weapons at an extremely young age, the start of his rap career and the encounters that would arise from the rap industry.

Gucci Mane would not be the man he is today without the beautiful Keyshia Ka’oir by his side throughout his incarceration and other hardships. He proposed to Keyshia after his performance at an Atlanta Hawks basketball game.

On Oct. 17, 2017, the two tied the knot at Miami’s Four Season Hotel. The all-white wedding aired live on BET, followed by a TV series, “The Mane Event,” which would include 10 episodes of the planning of their wedding.

With a past filled with struggles of sobriety, violence and lost relationships, Davis was able to get his life back on track with a mindset filled with determination.

The man has seen some of the darkest days but knew the grass was greener on the other side. To anyone who thinks they cannot get through whatever struggle they may be dealing with, let Gucci Mane be a reminder that anything is possible if you believe that you are capable of the change that comes with it.