Grammy stage used as platform for activism

The 60th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony not only celebrated musicians of all genres but also acted as the perfect platform to bring awareness to different causes such as DREAMers and women’s rights and suicide prevention.

All of these issues are important, but sometimes they do not get the exposure needed to make a difference because the people spreading the message do not have enough reach. However, when those with influence, such as the artists at the Grammy Awards, use their voices on a televised platform, more people hear and see the pain, providing awareness and the start of a conversation for change.

Supporters of the #MeToo and #TimesUp campaigns used the Grammy stage and red carpet to stand together for women’s rights and equality throughout all industries.

On the red carpet, attendees who support the movements carried or wore white roses as a symbol of peace and hope.

Kesha performed her hit song “Praying”, surrounded by fellow female artists and members of the Resistance Revival Chorus. The song was written about her experiences as she fought to escape her contract with her former producer amid allegations of abuse.

Janelle Monae also made a statement regarding the women’s rights campaigns before introducing Kesha and her fellow female artists, who all wore white along with the roses.

Camila Cabello performed with Kesha during the ballad, but also took the time to speak about her personal experiences of being a DREAMer and the importance of DACA.

Cabello’s experience is relatable for thousands of young immigrants who are lawfully present, though not legal residents in the United States. With her level of fame and popularity, she can get more conversations going and earn the support of those who are deciding factors in what happens to the DREAMers.

U2 also touched on immigration and how other countries and their cultures help build the American dream.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid performed their song “1-800-273-8255”, which is also the phone number of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The performance featured the artists, suicide attempt survivors, and families of victims wearing the phone number or the phrase “you are not alone” on their clothing as the lyrics of the song emphasized the importance of life.

All of these artists used the Grammy stage to emphasize the importance of the causes they back, to spread awareness of the inequality between both gender and race, the importance of immigrants in the building of our country and the reminder that there is always someone out there who wants to help when everything seems to be going wrong.

For those without a voice, these artists are standing up and giving them one.