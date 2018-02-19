Goddess Provisions: Let Your Creativity Flow

A Goddess Provisions monthly subscription costs $33 a month with free shipping in the U.S. A box contains around five to eight witchy items that exceed the value of the $33.

I have been subscribed to Goddess Provisions Monthly Subscription Box for six months now, and so far, I am impressed. These items are sold by outside small businesses, so they will have shipping and will most likely be handmade, meaning a higher cost for labor, but also making this box worth the cost for items you enjoy.

Each box comes with a card that displays the items of the month, breaks down the original cost of each item sold by their original company and gives a short description of each item. The individual cost of these products adds up to $67 in total! That is $34 more than what you pay for this box! I think that the price is worth it for this box IF (and only IF) you will actually use the items in the box and enjoy them. If you are wary about purchasing a box because you might not use ALL the items, Goddess Provisions reveals the items in each box at the beginning of the month, so you can always wait to order until after every item has been revealed.

This box has seven featured products: Raise Your Vibration Mason Jar, NUMI Tea Vision Tea, Denik Silver Eyes Notebook, The Hippie Homesteader Motivate Serum, Addictive Wellness Focus Chocolate, Pacifica Dark Circle Rehab and Dalmatian Jasper.

The Mason jar is adorable and positive in its message. It is listed at $9 in value, but honestly, I would rather buy a jar from a discount store and stick a sticker on it to save money. The decal isn’t the best quality and for sure wouldn’t survive a trip in a dishwasher. All that aside, I am glad it’s in the box because it is cute and I use it often for water on my nightstand.

The NUMI Tea box came with 16 individual tea bags and is valued at $8. I love this tea and I think this tea is worth the 50 cents a tea bag. The tea is delicious hot and iced, and it doesn’t necessarily need sweetener when I normally add a bit of sweetener to my teas. I felt energized and focused after a nice glass of tea and found myself easily sitting for hours to do my work. I will probably look into purchasing another box through NUMI.

The notebook is elegant, magical and mature. I love everything about it. The cover is sturdy and the pages are clean and lined, though the binding is glue so the cover gets bent as you use it. This item is valued at $12 and although I would not personally pay that much because I am cheap, I am very pleased it is in this box and will use it often.

The serum is a perfume-style, roller top that you roll over your skin to leave a scent. The scent overwhelms your nose with a refreshing and clearing scent of lemon and rosemary, with a dash of pine needle and peppermint. I like to put some on my wrists during class to wake up and smell yummy. It is strong, but it doesn’t give me a headache like some pungent things do. This item is listed for $10 and I think it is worth the cost. If I didn’t have my own oils to mix, I could see myself purchasing this item on my own.

The vegan chocolates are something I got CSUSB freshman and practicing vegan Robert Hancock to try.

“The chocolate tasted milder than most other dark chocolates. The subtle flavors present do not lead one to believe they are consuming lion’s mane mushrooms with their chocolate,” Hancock said. “Overall, the taste is pleasant, even though the chocolate may be a bit difficult to bite into at first.”

This product is valued at $8 for four pieces of chocolate. Hancock concluded that the chocolate should not be valued at $2 a piece, so he would not personally purchase this chocolate on his own.

The correcting cream from Pacifica is 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, and the purple shade worked well on my cool-toned skin. I didn’t even need to cover it with concealer because it was sheer but effective. This item is valued as $14 and as a college student, I would not pay that much for color correcting cream when I can use a cheaper alternative, like coffee.

Last but not least, the Jasper stone is a wonderful piece to add to any stone/crystal collection. It is small and cubical, so I find it enjoyable to hold when reading. This item is valued at $6, and as a collector, I find that reasonable for a stone/crystal of this quality.