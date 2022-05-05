Food insecurity affects those closer to home than you think

The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the effects of food insecurity in America, demonstrating that when resources are shut down in an emergency, people will struggle in many ways. With no access to groceries stores and restaurants and convenience stores minimizing hours, food insecurity becomes more prevalent. Although this issue of food insecurity is not new, it is a social injustice that a large amount of the population is struggling for enough food to provide a healthy lifestyle, while the other half has the privilege to pick and choose their diets based on how they are feeling at a certain point.

The Obershaw DEN is committed to serving CSUSB students who face food insecurity because, “Knowledge is food for the mind, without food for the body, learning is impossible.” Photo courtesy of CSUSB Photos

Food insecurity is an international, national, and local problem that affects 9% of the world population, which is approximately 697 million people. This may feel like a large, distant issue but food insecurity affects approximately 93,273 households in San Bernardino County. Food insecurity is defined as the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. An aspect of this issue is many of the families affected by food insecurity are also plagued with food deserts and food swamps. Food deserts are geographic areas that lack grocery stores within proximity to where people live, while food swamps are environments with a large number of fast-food restaurants and corner stores within the vicinity of where people live. With both food deserts and food swamps, this means that nutritious foods are harder to find, and are replaced with the consumption of highly processed foods and those high in sugar.

This diet of highly processed foods and high-sugar foods can result in an increase in headaches, lack of quality sleep, acne, joint inflammation, heart disease, and weight gain. Processed foods are highly correlated with the obesity epidemic, specifically in the U.S. Prioritizing foods that are cheaper to produce rather than rich in nutrition is a gross injustice to citizens, especially when it may be their only option, whether that be because of accessibility or affordability.

It can be safely argued that those subjected to poverty are more likely to be food insecure. Those living in low-income households are more likely to live in neighborhoods that lack grocery stores or markets that carry fresh produce and healthier options. Therefore, access to fast food and convenience stores is much easier and more likely to be utilized. Car ownership also correlates with the likelihood of food insecurity because it makes it easier to shop for groceries. Those with disabilities are highly susceptible to falling into food insecurity, especially if they are unable to attain a job. This may cause these people to fall below the poverty line as well. It is up to those who are food secure to help those who are not.

One way to help is by donating to organizations. There are many in our area that has food fridges or food banks, including one on the CSUSB main campus. According to the CSUSB website, 1 in 4 Cal State students is going hungry. Food insecurity is common among college students and can have negative impacts including increased difficulty in concentration and studying, which then results in low retention and graduation rates. Students that are hungry, burned-out, depressed, and preoccupied with issues like money are less likely to succeed academically, socially, and personally.

Another way to help is by starting a community garden or volunteering for one. The CSUSB community garden was first established in 2017 and, after a two-year hiatus following the COVID-19 pandemic, it reopened on November 2nd, 2021, and continues to donate to the Food DEN on campus, inspiring students to eat healthier.

You can also provide education on healthy low-cost foods, which can be done by researching those foods and communicating with those in the community about your findings. Lastly, contact your elected officials about food policies and the harmful effects of food insecurity, and how it can damage those living in your community.

Food insecurity is prevalent across the world and in our community, but it does not have to be. You can make small changes in your community by following the steps stated above as well as finding your solutions. It may be argued that this is too overwhelming an issue, but in my opinion, starting small, like on the CSUSB campus is enough to make a difference for those that need assistance.

The Obershaw DEN is located at SMSU South 224. For more information on how you can help or utilize their services, contact the CSUSB Obershaw Food DEN, you can call (909) 537-3663 or email them at TheObershawDen@csusb.edu.