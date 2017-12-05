Five Drinks To Turn Your Holidays into Your Holidaze!

‘Tis the season, so string up your Christmas lights, spin that Dreidel, and start baking your loved ones’ favorite holiday treats in the kitchen. Now while you’re getting into the spirit, I have a few helpful drinks that will make your holidays less stressful.

These five ho-ho-holiday drinks will have your guests wondering if you have a secret bartender at your house because they are easy to make, but pack a punch.

Let me introduce to you my first holiday drink, the gold apple! This drink only requires one ounce dark spiced rum, a half ounce of butterscotch schnapps, and three ounces of sparkling apple cider.

You’ll need to fill each low ball glass with ice and then pour one ounce of dark rum and a half ounce of the butterscotch schnapps. You will then fill a quarter of the glass with sparkling apple cider, then ta-da! Garnish with a red apple slice and cinnamon stick and enjoy your adult amped up apple cider.

Counting down to number four on my list, is a vanilla cranberry mimosa. For this delicious beverage, you’ll only need 1.5 ounces of vanilla-flavored vodka and 1.5 ounces of cranberry juice sparkling wine. Or if you would like a stronger kick, use your choice of Prosecco and OceanSpray Cranberry Cocktail juice, one-fourth cups each.

Simply using a cocktail shaker, combine the vanilla vodka, cranberry juice sparkling wine (prosecco and one-fourth cup of cranberry juice) and shake it like a salt shaker. Pour into a champagne flute and garnish with fresh cranberries to have your guests thinking they are sipping on a mistletoe full of magic.

Number three is one your Uncle Joe is going to enjoy the most: a pumpkin old fashion. Now old fashions are usually my drink of choice–a smooth finish while getting to the point. Although, these pumpkin old fashions are a tad bit sweeter, so your guests may flock to them more.You will need 1.5 ounces of Bailey’s Pumpkin Spice Irish liqueur and 0.75 ounces of Bourboun— but I use Bulleit Rye Whiskey.

Shake both of those liquors with ice in a cocktail shaker, and pour over one giant ice cube in a small glass. For your garnish, sprinkle cinnamon and add a cinnamon stick on the edge of the glass. Pumpkin-flavored drinks are acceptable until New Years in any holiday handbook in my opinion.

Getting down to the top two, the second refreshment is going to be a peppermint White Russian. A normal White Russian includes 1.5 ounces of your choice of Vodka, one ounce of Kailua, two ounces of heavy cream, and last but not least for the twist, one ounce of peppermint Rumchata. Pour all of these ingredients into a glass over ice, stir gently and for garnish use crushed up peppermint mints! Let the candy cane obsession commence!

Finally, the time has come to introduce the show stopper at your holiday parties this year. The number one drink on my naughty or nice list this year is the slow cooker mulled wine. This lovely beverage requires some time to create, so plan accordingly! You will need one bottle of red wine (Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon), two cups of apple cider, one-fourth cup of honey, one orange tested and juiced, five whole cloves, 1.4 cup of brandy, and two cinnamon sticks.

Start by adding the wine, apple cider, honey, orange zest and orange juice into your slow cooker and stir together with a wooden spoon. Follow by adding the cloves and cinnamon, then leaving the cooker on low for 30-45 minutes. Next, you will stir in your brandy and to your satisfaction, enjoy! Ladle into a glass mug and garnish with an orange slice and cinnamon stick.

This warm holiday drink is going to have every one nestled up by the fireplace embracing the holiday spirit. Enjoy!