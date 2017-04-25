First Spring Training with Wells and Ouellette

By Gabriel Ramos | Contributing Writer |

The start of Minor League Baseball means it’s time for former Coyotes Tyler Wells and Will Ouellette to head back to the pitcher’s mound for their newly assigned teams.

However, before Wells and Ouellette traveled to their 2017 team destinations, they participated in Spring Training in Florida.

Wells was a starting pitcher for the Coyotes for three years. The Minnesota Twins drafted him in the 15th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft.

Wells was assigned to the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins, where he racked up five wins and two losses while posting a 3.23 earned run average (ERA).

He made 10 appearances all starts. He also had a complete game shutout during his time with the Elizabethton Twins.

He made 10 appearances, all starts. He also had a complete game shutout during his time with the Elizabethton Twins.

He attended his first Spring Training this February in Fort Myers, Florida and was assigned to the class A Cedar Rapids Kernels of the Midwest League.

He’s had two starts this season, as of April 13, earning a win and striking out 14.

Wells mentioned that the routine in the pros differs a lot from college.

“It’s a job now,” said Wells. “We don’t have any outside distraction from getting better every day, it’s all baseball.”

When comparing the minors and majors, not much can really differ as they’re all the same organization but with minor league players playing with one goal in mind, to make it to the big league club.

“My expectations are just to be more consistent, walk less people and win a championship,” said Wells. “That’s what we train for every year.”

Ouellette, who served the Coyotes as the starting shortstop and closer during his senior season was signed as a free agent by the Toronto Blue Jays.

He was assigned to the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays last season, where he appeared in 13 games and had a 3.22 ERA. He had three save opportunities in which he excelled and collected all three.

Like Wells, Ouellette attended his first spring training this year and was assigned to extended Spring Training for now.

In hopes of being promoted to the next level, he continues to work hard, doing what he can to the best of his ability.

“My expectations are to continue to get my body into better shape,” said Ouellette. “I’m looking to be promoted to a full season team before extended spring training season ends.”

A minor league player looks forward to moving up in the farm system as quickly as possible so they have their chance at making it to the big league club.

They work hard on and off the field whether that means watching a video or living in the gym. They live with one goal in mind: to be promoted.

“If not promoted to a full season team, I’d love to be back in Vancouver, which is our short season A team,” said Ouellette.

With the minor league season just getting underway, Wells and Ouellette have plenty of time to make the adjustments they want to make and reach their goals this season.

Related posts: