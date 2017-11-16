Finding the motivation to workout

Finding motivation to workout at times can be hard for anyone, whether the motive is to be healthier or to enhance one’s performance in sports.

Body goals and an upbeat playlist can help one get out of bed and into workout mode.

Everyone has different reasons why they are motivated to continue a set of reps.

“The fact that I play baseball is my main motivation,” said Ricardo Rodriguez a player for the Pericios de Puebla, a baseball organization in the Mexican league. “I’ll become stronger and it’ll help me with my career.”

A plus to working out is the health benefits and the energy one obtains after each workout.

“Diligence and trusting that what you are doing every day is the right thing and it is going to work. It’s a long season with ups and downs,” stated Rodriguez.

Winning rookie of the year for in the Mexican League, Rodriguez believes his success is due to his consistent workouts.

Rodriguez does not listen to music while working out but finds motivation with reminding himself it is “lightweight” to push through a workout. Rodriguez self-talks and hypes himself up.

Not listening to music while working out might be tedious for some, but it removes the hassle of dealing with earphone strings.

Roxana Cazares, a student at CSUSB, finds the motivation to workout because it makes her stronger and healthier.

Cazares gets a better workout at night after class instead of waking early for a workout. As life gets busier one must find what time best suits them to slide into their workout clothes and hit the gym.

One can find the motivation to workout by having a specific goal in mind. Reaching a certain mile time or lifting a certain weight is a great way to start.

Motivation can be found in different ways, whether it is a playlist or different types of workout methods.

Cazares finds the motivation to workout by having a good playlist that pumps her up to start her reps. Seeing the results helps her push through workouts and long days.

Apple Music has playlists ready to go for workouts with upbeat music to keep the momentum going. Pandora and Spotify can also be used to keep the workout going.

Cazares uses all these music outlets to always have something to listen. Making your own playlist with specific songs is also a great way to get motivated.

Another great gym motivation can be found with the help of a gym partner. A gym partner can help one keep track of workouts and eating healthy.

To get out of the normal routine these are a few ways to keep the workouts rolling without doing the same routine over and over again.

Most gyms offer Zumba, Cycling and Yoga classes for upbeat ways to stay active.

Zumba adds music and fast-paced dance moves to sweat it out. This alternative makes it hard not to keep those feet moving.

Cycling comes with high intensity and a mandatory sweat towel for each session. The burning of the thighs means the results are coming.

Another option is yoga, which is a calming method to reach one’s goal and get out of an everyday routine. Whether it is the downward dog or the warrior pose, each position helps with balance and posture.

Noticing progression can also further one’s motivation to workout. Consistency is key in order to make something a habit.

Find what moves you to keep moving.