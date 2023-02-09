Farmers Market Returns to The City of Redlands

By Rowan Shultz

The city of Redlands has introduced a new Downtown Morning Market to be held every Saturday between eight am and noon on East State Street beginning March 4, 2023.

Locals visit the Redlands Saturday Morning Certified Farmers Market. Photo by Rowan Shultz

One of the many victims of the pandemic-induced closures was the cherished Redlands Thursday Market Night. After a nearly three-year absence, the Redlands City Council voted last year to bring it back–this time, as a Saturday Downtown Morning Market in combination with the city’s established Certified Farmers Market. According to the City of Redlands’s Facilities and Community Services Department, this change was made to “Better complement the downtown businesses and current staffing levels,” the City of Redlands’s Facilities and Community Services Department

The event will operate from March to December and will encompass the segment of State Street between Orange and 7th St. It will be closed to traffic so shoppers may browse easily and without interruption. It will include the Certified Farmers Market, newly added market vendors, and an entertainment zone for performers, musicians, attractions, and other such recreation.

According to the Policies and Procedure brochure outlined by the city, the purpose of this upscaled Saturday morning event is “to create a weekly, vibrant, community street fair with a family atmosphere for residents and visitors alike.”

Upon full reopening, the city hopes to add up to 100 unique vendors. This reflects the Redlands Facilities and Community Services Department’s addition of overhauled “policies and guidelines to include higher quality merchandise or artsy products.” There is no loss in quality many vendors present extremely high-quality artisan products you won’t find in a grocery store.

In particular, visiting the Redlands Saturday Morning Certified Farmers Market is an excellent way to support local small businesses and farmers, and the City of Redlands assures that “All certified farmers are inspected by the Department of Agriculture to ensure that their crops are locally and seasonally grown and safe for consumers to purchase.”

The Redlands Certified Farmers Market has been running for years every Saturday morning, while the robust Redlands Market Night has occupied Thursday evenings. Shoppers have long enjoyed both events for different reasons, so combining the two events will be an excellent convenience for shoppers who previously attended both events separately.

After the Thursday market initially closed, many people began attending the Saturday market, as it returned sooner with established COVID-19 safety procedures. At the time, however, there were fewer vendors, and many missed the size of the Thursday market.

Google reviewer user laments:

“Good market, just a small parking lot, not many vendors. The vendors they do have are very polite with a good variety of items. We sure do miss Thursday nite market,” csmather77 said.

For now, the Redlands Certified Farmers Market remains open alone, and it can be found in the Parking lot on the corner of 6th st. and Redlands Blvd. On Saturday mornings from 8-11 am. There is two-hour parking available nearby, and there is no cost to enter. Non-service animals and smoking are prohibited. Some vendors accept cards, and customers can exchange SNAP/EBT benefits for market tokens to use on fruits and vegetables through the Market Match program.

Though the Certified Farmers Market already has a lot to offer, the expansion continues to add new vendors, and the event boasts a growing variety of small businesses and services. From fresh, local produce to handmade soaps, the market has whatever you may need and more.

For more information, visit Cityofredlands.org/market.