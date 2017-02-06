Executive Order to build Mexico wall

By Brittanie Gutierrez |Staff Writer|

Five days after his inauguration, President Donald Trump enforced an executive order for a wall to be built along the US-Mexico Border.

The order, titled the “Executive Order: Border Security and Immigration Enforcement Improvements,” was signed on Jan. 25.

The order has incited different reactions.

His supporters are happy but families affected by the new immigration reforms that Trump plans to implement were everything but that.

“It gives me anxiety thinking about it, but then again I think too much. It’s just horrible how he is starting this when everything was going fine,” said student Alba Luviano.

“I felt defeated,” said student Marcus Robles.

“Meaning that after all the strides and progress we the people have made in human rights and liberties since [former] President [Barack] Obama took office were basically discredited and pushed back in one day. All because Trump signed to build an unnecessary wall,” continued Robles.

The enforcement that Trump has in mind would include deporting illegal immigrants who have committed crimes or looked like they have committed a crime.

“I think there should be a clear definition as to what a crime is in order to be deported. Not just immigrants commit crimes, citizens do them too,” said student Marlyn Amaro.

Fears of deportation for crimes is not new in Latino communities, but the fear has grown since misdemeanors or past crimes are now said to be a reason for deportation.

“It further implements that it is okay to discriminate based on skin tone and allows for xenophobia to continue,” said Robles.

Throughout his campaign, Trump promised to build a wall to stop illegal immigration, drug trafficking—and that Mexico would have to pay for it.

Mexico’s president, Enrique Peńa Nieto has publicly stated that Mexico will not pay for the wall or pay the U.S. back if the wall is built. Since then, Nieto has canceled his meeting with Trump.

“I have no idea where that money is going to come from, but I sure do hope it is not used for that ridiculous wall,” continued Amaro.

The fence that is already present across the southern border cost $2.8 million per mile, spreading over 700 miles, according to the Government Accountability Office.

The estimated cost of the wall will be between $12 billion to $15 billion, according to Senate leader Mitch McConnell.

“A wall is a waste of the nation’s capital because there are more problems we have to fix, rather than spend time, money, and energy on a wall that will only cause disagreements and more wars,” said Amaro.

Protests have broken out since the order was signed, in addition to protests against the immigration of Muslims from the affected seven countries.

The immigration restrictions have brought upon #NoBanNoWall protests, a collaborative stance against both executive orders.

Trump also stated he would defund sanctuary cities, such as Los Angeles, to stop immigration.

Sanctuary cities are cities where local government does not abide by immigration enforcement and allows for immigrants to live without fear of deportation for misdemeanors.

These place have become a safe haven for immigrants from all around the world, where they can build their life and work towards a better life, striving for the American Dream.

“America is not a one race nation, we are a nation of immigrants who provide for the betterment of not only themselves, but all Americans as well,” said Robles.