Exams around the corner, Where’s the adderall at????

By Nicholas Whitt |Staff Writer|

“When I was young, students would use drugs to check out. Now they’re using them to check in,” said Anjan Chatterjee, a professor of neurology at the University of Pennsylvania in an interview with The Guardian.

Nootropics, or smart drugs, are drugs used for increasing concentration and stamina to whomever is it’s prescribed to.

As someone who has been diagnosed with ADHD and have been prescribed nootropics for more than 10 years now, I can attest to the risk of taking them.

Yes, they do have many magical benefits, but just like everything else in this world, it’s a double-edged sword.

Some of the negative effects range from addiction to heart problems.

“Irregular heartbeat, increased blood pressure, restlessness, anxiety, nervousness, paranoia, headache, dizziness, insomnia, mouth dryness, suppressed appetite, diarrhea or constipation, impotence or changes in sex drive” are some of the side effects caused from taking them according www.rxlist.com.

These medications should not be taken unless prescribed due to the issues they can cause.

Smart drugs should never be taken lightly, they are meant strictly for those diagnosed with ADD or ADHD-like symptoms.

“These medications are used to treat Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), which affect attention span, impulse control, self-discipline, and hyperactivity in the case of ADHD,” according to University Health Services at University of Texas at Austin.

Some of the most common ones, personally speaking, are Ritalin®, Adderall®, Concerta®, and Focalin®.

Students love these wonderful capsules of chemicals, especially when finals are around the corner.

Prescription drug usage for concentration is widely known to have many beneficial effects but oddly enough, individuals still bask in a reality of ignorance.

In fact, a study was conducted of 1,811 undergraduates at a large, public, southeastern research university in the United States at The Department of Communication, The University of Kentucky

Of the study participants, 34 percent reported the illegal use of ADHD stimulants.

Most illegal users reported using ADHD stimulants primarily in periods of high academic stress and found them to reduce fatigue while increasing reading comprehension, interest, cognition, and memory.

Many students are completely unaware of just how devastating these drugs can actually be.

It is in fact heavily regulated and is considered a controlled substance to the government.

“Possession of Adderall without a valid prescription is punishable as a misdemeanor. If you are convicted, you can face up to 364 days in county jail and a fine not exceeding $1,000,” according to www.wklaw.com.

Just like any other drug it is also a criminal act when selling the medication to others.

“Possession of Adderall for sale is punishable as a felony and if you are convicted, you face two, three, or four years in state prison,” according to www.wklaw.com.

These pills are sought after constantly and it’s reasonable as to why, but there are some things not many know about the drug after long periods of use due to lack of evidence.

Using the medication might be bittersweet; but unless you’re okay with the risk of your heart stopping randomly, then i would advise you to not take them.