Everything you need to know for graduation 2022

Preparing for graduation can be stressful. Don’t worry Yotes below is all the information you need.

Students are seen celebrating at their graduation – Photo by Csusb home website

The Coyote Grad Prep Webinar gave all the details when it comes to deadlines and prices. The office of the registrar and special events and guest services answered any questions for the students who are graduating soon.

One of the many questions that was asked was “How do we do our grad check?” The way you do your grad check is reaching out to your specific department and or speaking with an advisor because you no longer can file it on your own.

Another question that was brought up was “How do you know if you’re graduating when University honors?” You would receive an email around six to eight weeks before your commencement ceremony letting you know that you are eligible for it. If you were also questioning if you are eligible for University honors you can look back at your GPA which they are basing off of your last semester prior to commencement not your current semester.

Next question was “When will you receive your diploma?” Since final grades are due the first week of June, a week after that is when diplomas will be sent out. It is very important to make sure that your address is up to date. If you don’t want your diploma going to your permanent address, you could create a diploma address which will be sent there instead. Most important out of address and grad check and everything else is making sure your name is spelled correctly in the school system. Just double checking and making sure everything looks correct is about it when it comes to grad check and receiving your diploma.

Representative from special events and guest services Miss Ginny Hatar gave information on the ceremony. The commencement ceremony schedule is listed on the CSUSB website and an email was sent out as well. Students can start to line up an hour prior to the ceremony. As the ceremony comes closer more information on parking, etc. will be sent out through email. As of right now students and guests will have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend the ceremony. If you are not fully vaccinated you must present a negative COVID-19 test taken within 40 hours of the ceremony. Masks are also required for all students and guests that are attending the ceremony. The ceremony is also going to be available to watch online through the commencement webpage. When it comes to tickets for the ceremony they can be redeemed on the marching order website, but it must be claimed before April 22nd. When claiming your ticket you must write down the names and phone numbers of each guest. Commencement regalia can be purchased on grad days but if you’re not able to make it you can order them online through Jostens.

Half ways through the webinar is where quick questions from students were answered if they didn’t have a clear answer in the first half of the webinar.

One question was “How many tickets are we being and can we purchase additional tickets ?” Miss Ginny Hatar answered that question, tickets depend on class sizes so for social behavioral sciences they receive 8 tickets and for the rest of the departments receive 12 tickets. Tickets are also not for sale and each guest needs a ticket regardless of age. If you’re also interested in Latino graduation they will have a table set up on grad days. It is also an option to upload a picture and a message for graduation day which is also April 22 at 5 PM. There are certain restrictions for the ceremony at the Toyota Arena which are, you are not allowed to bring balloons, wrapped presents, but flowers are allowed. Just make sure you don’t bring anything that blocks the view of the person sitting behind you. Also another important answer was that making sure your ID matches the name on the ticket as well.

Another question related to tickets was if there will be additional tickets available when the time comes sooner to the commencement ceremony. But as of right now the decision is you get 12 tickets per student and you can’t get anymore than that.

A last-minute question was if you already uploaded a picture to the marching order and you want to change it, you can contact them and they can reset it for you. Overall this webinar gives you a lot of information you need before graduation.