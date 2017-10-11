Enthusiast’s Guide to Keto Diet

Who would have thought that eating whole egg yolk omelets with bacon and avocado would be considered healthy and a great way to lose weight? With the right intake of calories throughout the day, dieters are sure to lose weight and tone up with the Keto Diet.

The Keto Diet is the first enjoyable diet consisting of high fat, moderate protein, and minimal carbohydrates to ensure that energy levels stay high.

With positive studies on low-carb and low sugar diets, scientists have noticed that your body will start producing more ketones.

Ketones become a source of energy in the body as it starts burning fat instead of carbs and sugar for energy. This will continue to increase as the body’s low-carb diet is maintained.

When a person first adapts this diet, their body is going to go through a phase of low energy andwhat is referred to as “foggy mind.” The body is trying to replace the energy that it has been using, carbs and sugar, by finding a new source. This is when a person starts to lose fat.

An average Keto Diet takes about four to six weeks for the body to transition into fat loss and to exhibit more energy.

Scientific studies around the ketogenic diet have shown to be beneficial to those suffering from seizures and type 2 diabetes. Research for cancer patients has also increased since the emergence of the Keto diet, as the diet shows beneficial effects on the growth of cancer cells.

Currently, the diet is considered a popular trend, with many health magazines and media outlets referencing the benefits of this new fad.

“I followed the Keto Diet because I heard about it on a podcast and they mentioned that I could lose weight while not losing energy,” said Kesler Sarten, a U.S. Coast Guard Officer on the Keto Diet for the past 18 months.

Those practicing the diet have seen increases in brain function and energy when their body goes into ketosis.

“I noticed positive results besides just weight loss,” said John Fitch, diet enthusiast. “I felt clear-minded, less hungry, and more energetic, which propelled me to continue the diet program.”

The way this diet works, like all diets, is by watching food intake, exercising regularly, and maintaining the right ratio of fat, sugar, carbs, and protein in the body.

Dr. Dom D’Agostino, studying ketogenics at the University of South Florida, has broken down a strict Keto Diet based on a fat to carb ratio (4 to 1 ratio) or an advanced Adkins diet (3 to 1 ratio). He explains this dietary method on The Joe Rogan Experience. Dr. D’Agostino breaks down fat intake to about 90 percent to 85 percent.

“Not being able to eat bread, pasta, rice, and fruit may seem difficult,” said Fitch. “On the other hand, there are a plethora of other delicious foods to enjoy, including fatty cuts of meat, fish, avocados, eggs, cheese, butter, nuts, and others.”

“For first-timers, I would recommend reading as much as possible,” stressed Satren, who bought two books and read numerous articles online about the Keto Diet.

Satren also recommends using Ruled Me–a website where people can plug in their body type, exercise regimen, and age to generate a chart for individualized calories and their nutritional categories.

“The diet may be hard at first to keep on, but don’t think about it that way. Push through the first couple of weeks and you’ll see results and feel great about yourself and about your body,” said Dr. Dom D’Agostino.