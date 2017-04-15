DIY: Ultimate college Easter basket

By Diara Fowler |Contributing Writer|

Personalizing the ultimate college Easter basket can be a fun and clever way for one to show off their creative side.

As Easter approaches there are many innovative projects students can partake in (on an affordable budget) when creating a basket for their family members, friends, or significant others.



You may add your own personal touches such as candy, memorabilia and beverages that compliment each other.

Whether it is personalized for yourself, or for friends and family, there are endless possibilities.

The first step in creating an ultimate Easter basket would be figuring out your budget.

College students are notoriously known to struggle financially, therefore, it is advised to put projects together based on what can and can’t be spent.

“Yes, it is hard staying on a budget because you end up coming across more things that you want to add or you can’t find the exact items you need so you replace them with others,” said student Patrica Lopez.

Most people believe that Easter baskets are just for kids but there are plenty of ways these fun projects could be aimed towards young adults as well.

“DIY’s can be hard on a budget, but only if the individual does not know what they want to do or have too much ambition,” said student De’shaun Jackson.

Step One: Find a base or solid object such as a shoe box, hat, Mason jar, or six-pack of their favorite wine coolers in the cardboard box with the handle to hold your items.

Step Two: Find Easter decor to decorate your base. Examples of this could be colorful gift wrapping paper, plastic eggs, stickers, ribbons, or different colored paints.

Step Three: The final step will be adding the goods to your basket.

This could range from anything you can think of: from stuffed animals, beverages, snacks such as candy and chips, baked goods, candles or other personalized gifts.

Personal memorabilia can affect your budget, expect to spend an average of $5 to $10 within this category.

“If I could put a few items in an Easter basket I would put a lot of chocolate eggs, Starburst or M&M’s, and a stuffed animal bunny,” said student Maryland Son.

You can also add sentimental pieces to your basket, like handmade cards or notes.

“If I were making an Easter basket I would definitely put in cute colored eggs, chocolate bunnies and a handmade card,” said student Taylor McIntyre.

This fun project can be done in a matter of minutes from items found in your local stores and even your own homes.

