“Culture” Migos review

By Yesica Gonzalez |Staff Writer|

Hip-hop and rap group Migos, dropped their new sophomore album “Culture” on Jan. 27.

Never in the past had I listened to a particular rap album that was intriguing and different from other artists out there.

This album would most likely be enjoyed by students who enjoy fast-paced raps and upbeat music.

Migos is an American group from Lawrenceville, Georgia, and consisting of members: Quavo, Takeoff and Offset.

The group was formed in 2009 and had one album prior that did not reach the success of their current one.

They had reflected that their last album was not very much expressing who they were, unlike the present album, which they felt is expressing and exploring their music tastes.

The album was first going to be named No Label 3 however, the group preferred to rename it and stick to “Culture.”

They announced on Oct. 2016 that the release of the album was going to be delayed due to the conflict with record label 300 Entertainment.

During the past weeks, various artists have released albums and singles that are in different types of genre.

But recently, that has changed with Migos’ album dominating the Billboard charts.

The album has been received positively by critics and review on popular magazines around the nation.

Rolling Stone magazine has rated their album to be four out of five stars.

“Migos upping their game musically,” Christopher R. Weingarten stated in his article review in the magazine.

“The stronger material helps bring out classic pop elements in Migos’ sound,” he continued.



There are other contributed artists featured such as 2 Chains, Travis Scott, DJ Khaled, Gucci Mane and Lil Uzi Vert.

Their lead single “Bad and Boujee,” featuring Lil Uzi Vert, has currently landed the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 again, ever since their release of the album.

“We came from nothin’ to somethin'” was a line of lyrics that caught my attention that was in the heavy keyboard song “Bad and Boujee”

It stands out from the rest because its states how anyone can start from the bottom and becoming someone recognizable.

There was a deep melody and flow that create the song to be enjoyable and went with the message that was getting across.

“Culture” has thirteen tracks that are unique from each other with various interesting lyrics that I easily enjoyed.

One particular catchy and upbeat song that caught my attention the most was named “T-Shirt.”

The song has a quick beat and drumming patterns with a strong vocal that creates a great rap flow that makes it sound more fascinating.

Migos have made this song as their second single, and it has made its way to the top of the Billboards as well.

After only releasing two albums, the trio is growing stronger and well known to many and will continue to be.

I would give this album a four out of five stars in ratings, and would definitely recommend it to any hip-hop lover.

