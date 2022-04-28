CSUSB among the 400 schools in attendance of the 70th Model United Nations Conference

From CSUSB, 18 students departed to New York as delegates of The Republic of Cameroon and representatives of their school. Led by Program Assistant Sofia Alverez and faculty member Professor Sina Bastami, the Delegation of Cameroon won the Outstanding Delegation Award for their preparation and skill demonstrated during the conference.

Students from all over the world come together to collaborate on resolutions that tackle each committee’s respective topics. Photo by Yussif Kanbar

The National Model United Nations (NMUN) program is an event where about 400 colleges and universities come together to represent the member states that are part of the United Nations and discuss current world issues with the intent to collaborate and come to a resolution that addresses the topic. This year’s event involved 408 schools from around the world with a total of 6353 students, 468 faculty members, and more than 200 volunteers. Led by Secretary-General Natalie Keller, and Deputy Secretary-General Estefani Morales Zanoletti, the event kicked off with a bang as they welcomed students and faculty to adjourn the meeting in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic.

Among the schools present at the NMUN conference were Ukrainian Catholic University and the National University of Kyiv-Mohyla Academy, whose students made the trip with faculty adviser Dr. Halyna Protsyk, despite the current situation taking place in Ukraine. Dr. Protsyk held a seminar with faculty from the Ukrainian Resource and Development Centre at MacEwan University to raise awareness and share their experiences on the situation of the Russian-Ukrainian war taking place. The harsh situation served as a wake-up call to a brutal reality. Students from schools all over the world were allowed to ask questions about the war and were given a chance to connect with Ukrainian students.

CSUSB’s students spent three months preparing and gathering research on topics ranging from human rights issues, environment, sustainable development, and more. An exceptional amount of effort was made by the students to familiarize themselves with UN policies, and topics that are outside their fields of study since members of the team came from various backgrounds with majors ranging from cybersecurity and IT to psychology and communication studies. In New York, they spent days collaborating with delegates representing different countries, discussing possible solutions for the respective topics of each committee, and trying to come up with a resolution that all countries can get behind.

Navigating the world of politics is challenging, yet our students were able to experience that challenge and apply skills they’ve learned from their respective majors. In an interview with Professor Bastami, we discussed how students often think that the MUN program does not relate to their major or field of study in any way. In reality, political topics and world issues are connected with almost every major and require experts in diverse academic fields. Most importantly, students were able to experience a new perspective on how world issues are discussed and addressed, along with making connections with classmates and students from different parts of the world.

The purpose of the NMUN program is to provide an understanding of the United Nations and to inform students about world issues, working towards peace, and diplomacy. The experience itself is a reminder of how vast the world is and invites anyone who seeks to contribute to making it a better place. The exposure to students and faculty alone allows for international connections between students in various fields. For many students and Faculty NMUN 2022 was their last conference, and for others, it was their first. NMUN veterans have passed the torch to the newcomers who will keep their passion for politics and diplomacy kindled until it is their turn to move on.