Creative Panel held by Career Center

The Creative Mind Panel hosted by the Career Center on Jan 23 allowed students to get an insight of working for Live Nation and Insomniac.

The event was held in the San Manuel Student Union Theater with an audience of over one hundred students showing up to the panel to hear from three representatives from both Live Nation and Insomniac about their experience working in their field, how to apply for positions within the two entities.

The representatives from Live Nation included Shawn Matiossian, a CSUSB alumnus who is the Lead Talent Acquisition Manager, and Kimberly Chapman, a Loyola Marymount University alumna who is a Talent Acqisition Coordinator for Live Nation. Sara Napolitano, a California State Polytechnic University, Pomona alumna, represented Insomniac as the Recruitment and Organization Development Specialist.

This event provided students the opportunity to learn more about the entertainment industry and learn more about the different opportunities they provide to students.

“We do provide internships. At Insomniac we usually have ten internships available for students to apply for and they vary from marketing to human resources,” said Sara Napolitano.

“When applying for either Insomniac, Live Nation, or any internship I think it is really important for students to invest in their experience because they get what they give,” said Kimberly Chapman.

During the panel the representatives were able to provide information on how to enhance their resume to make them more appealing to potential employers.

“When adding things to your resume, you should always try to put down identifying characteristics, this will help employers looking over your resume see the characteristics you have that can make you a more qualified candidate for the job,” said Shawn Matiossian.

After the panelists discussed their experiences, the question and answer portion of the panel began, and students asked questions about internship opportunities and advice. When asked about the opportunities available for students, Napolitano informed students of the Ground Control position that could lead to further promotion within the company.

“Our Ground Control team is essentially making sure everyone in attendance at our events is healthy and hydrated. They are patrolling the event venue to make sure everyone is enjoying the experience. If an emergency occurs, they are usually the first responders, and they contact the medical team or police dispatch,” said Napolitano.

“If interested, I would suggest applying now, and if selected, you will work our upcoming event, Beyond Wonderland at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino in March. This will help new hires get a glimpse of the job and then they will work one our biggest events Electric Daisy Carnival which is happening in May 2018,” Napolitano said.

After the event students felt more informed about the field of entertainment and the opportunities that are out there for them to apply for.

“After this panel I am definitely applying for some of their internships. I feel more informed of the application process and what they are looking for. I am glad our school had this event because this is the field I want to work in post graduation and I learned a lot from this panel,” said student Cristina Menchaca.

The Career Center hosts various career panels and workshops throughout the school year. For more information about these events their office is located in University Hall 329.