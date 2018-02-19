Cracker Barrel, a popular restaurant on the East Coast, has arrived for the first time in Southern California and has been open for two weeks serving homestyle country food in Victorville.

The franchise has been busy ever since its grand opening. Many wait an hour or more to be seated and others shop in the Old Country Store while waiting to be called.

To save some time and beat the line, reserving online is beneficial.

The store is filled with country clothing, candy, home decorations and other amenities. Many filled their shopping baskets with the popular soda pops and candy. Children headed to the toy section, where there were many toys to choose from.

The restaurant is filled with Californian antiques from signs of Big Bear to Los Angeles. Portraits of old folks in black and white are hung on the walls with plenty of other interesting artifacts that create the country setting.

A huge fireplace is centered in the eating area, making it a more cozy space. Many families and friends gathered with smiles and laughter as they were seated. There are two menus: a breakfast and an evening from pancakes, eggs, and bacon to steak, mashed potatoes, macaroni and other delicious meals.

The franchise does not serve alcoholic beverages, but offers plenty of delicious iced teas among other sweet and enjoyable drinks.

Many were new to the country restaurant, such as first-timer Christopher Swanberg. He didn’t know what to expect other than a homestyle meal, which was accurate.

Swanberg had steak, macaroni, and corn with biscuits.

“I enjoyed the food very much. It was a nice atmosphere, it seemed to me like everyone was enjoying it. The staff was friendly and helpful. The place was decorated with an assortment of intriguing antique items. I definitely wasn’t disappointed,” said Swanberg.

Swanberg bought three bottles of soda pop: an Americana Honey Creme Craft and two Dad’s Blue Cream Soda.

“They were very delicious and creamy,” said Swanberg. “I definitely need to go back and buy some more.”