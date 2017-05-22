Cosmic Artistry by Dominick Grande

By Nicholas Linares |Staff Writer|

With art pieces influenced by cosmic explosions and space/time concepts, artist Dominick Grande is gathering newfound attention in the underground art scene.

After two decades of drawling, doodling and painting, the young Southern California philosopher is now selling his art for the first time.

“Two years ago my mom was my first customer and bought a painting of mine,” said Grande.

He mentions his constant doodling and anxiety is a large inspiration for his more mature and thought out pieces.

Life and Death on a Cosmic Scale was the name of the first galactic complement observed with the innovative artist.

An elongated canvas stretching over 2 feet in height and less than a foot wide gives an unparalleled portrayal of the dichotomy held in each dimensional plane.

“This relates to my life, the yin and the yang with the order in the lines,” Grande explained.

Many of the paintings depicted by Grande have some sort of celestial or spiritual undertone in every optical observation.

The use of blues and greens along with the black and white contrast give rich appeal to each brush stroke and star found on the canvas.

Child Like Wonder, a name given to the multidimensional mixed media piece that was instantly sold within one hour of posting to the internet.

A one of a kind, this measure of artistic capability portrays the multiverse while capturing a moment of profound realization among this young human.

“Imagine a little kid becoming aware of the magic all-around him in one moment,” Grande stated.

Made out of recycled poster board and old wooden frames, this piece of cosmic understanding resonates strongly with Grande as he reminisces on his creation.

The unique design structure and use of color give this display of consciousness an unforgettable memory, giving credibility and high esteem to the inventor.

A Tribute to Taliesin is a spiritual creation in one of the rawest forms.

With the chaotic nature of Grande’s work and the sixth-century Welsh poet’s description of reincarnation, a plethora of druid like visuals fills the canvas.

When peering deep into the painting, the manifestation of a dove, deer, skull, life and death can be seen in the lines and auras surrounding the piece.

“Some of my work is more organized, but most is chaotic and abstract,” relayed Grande.

Grande admits that making money from his art is a great thing, but being an artist all comes from the pleasure of being able to share creations with other people.

If Dominick Grande were to be categorized in the art world, he would be known as the serious doodler.

At the age of 26, Grande has no serious desires to chase a professional career as an artist but will continue creating and selling his art as long as it brings him pleasure.

When sharing the same birthday as Dr. Seuss, you never know what kind of creative endeavor Grande will discover next!

To gather a more in-depth look into his artistic world, find him on Instagram @Art_By_DomGrande.

