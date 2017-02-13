College benefits for veterans

By Kathleen Ramirez |Staff Writer|

CSUSB veteran students provide first-hand insights into a variety of tuition benefits for members of the military on active duty or after its completion.

While in service, active duty members receive tuition assistance which pays on a per class basis up to $4,500 a year.

“While you are in the military they pay for your tuition 100 percent, the only issue is if the military needs you at any point to go to a training exercise, that comes before school,” said Danny Sanchez, veteran master’s student in accounting.

This happened to Danny several times while going to school in the service. “I would miss assignments and have to play catch up. So I would recommend waiting until you are out of the service and then using your GI Bill to finish your education,” explained Sanchez.

The post 9/11 Government Issued bill, or the GI Bill may provide up to 4 years of education benefits to eligible service members and veterans who have served at least 90 days on active duty to use for college or any type of certificate program.

There is also the Montgomery GI Bill, which offers mainly the same benefits but with one stipulation being, a full-time student has to pay tuition, fees, books and other education-related expenses whereas those who have the post 9/11 benefits have those fees covered.

“I have been out of service for 4 years and am not sure what I want to major in yet, but knowing I have 6 years left to earn a degree definitely gives me incentive to decide soon because it is a privilege to have my education paid for,” said Joseph Patterson, student veteran, who served for 4 years in Afghanistan.

Once out of the service the clock starts ticking and military members have 10-15 years to use their GI bill.

If a member needs to take time off from school for any reason they can do so, and will still be able to reapply at a later date and be eligible to use the GI Bill as long as it is with in the 10-15 year time frame.

The Post-9/11 GI Bill pays in a couple ways, the major factors being the number of months served on active duty and the number of credits taken.

If a member of the military decides to attend a public school, the Post-9/11 GI Bill will pay tuition in full.

Some say that the Montgomery GI Bill payment rates are a little more tricky because the biggest factor is based on credit load.

Under the Montgomery Bill, a full time student will receive $1,857, however if they are only a part time student they will get half that amount.

“I am a dependent and will be going into the air force after I earn my Bachelor in Business and Administration and once I am in the air force I would like to do my Masters,” said Otis Douglas.