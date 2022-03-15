Classical art is out and new media aesthetics are in

By Breana Owens

Over the past century, art has shifted from the classical art style to more interactive pieces of abstract craftsmanship.

Cecilia Vicuña’s, Quipu Womb stands over 25 feet tall and towers over guests. The interactive art piece is admired by patrons as they ponder its deeper meaning. Photo by Breana Owens

Some of the most famous pieces that have come from the past 20 years are abstract sculptures, such as Cecilia Vicuña’s, Quipu Womb. It is revered for its size and boldness. Unlike classical art that may be clear and to the point, this art makes people think deeply about what the artist may have been trying to convey. This is not to say that classical art cannot be analyzed in a deeper way. However, when it comes to modern pieces, the meaning behind them is not as transparent. Interactive pieces of art are also highly enjoyed by the public.

As stated by Dr. Robert Glass, “Artists turned away from the classical tradition, embracing new media and aesthetic ideals, and art historians shifted their focus from the analysis of art’s formal beauty to interpretation of its cultural meaning.” People seem to be more interested in interpretations of art rather than blatant meaning.

Despite the common art style shifting from classical to abstract, the value placed on these pieces are very different. Art made from centuries ago by artists like Van Gogh or Michelangelo have a much higher price tag placed on them, whereas pieces by modern artists are not as pricey. Although fame is an aspect, one must take into consideration the time and interest. Abstract art may be the common interest these days. However, the value of it does not supersede that of classical art.

Michael Findlay states “Once art passes out of the hands of the first buyer, its commercial value is largely determined by the principle of supply and demand, but it can be managed by the artist’s primary dealer.” Since there is so much abstract and modern art these days, that lowers the demand for it.

A large part of the reason that the value in art has changed is greatly dependant on the fact that the interest in art has decreased. According to Matthew Aquino “Our attention span has presumably decreased significantly as a whole over the last decade due to our technological advances and our expectations have risen exponentially.” With the introduction of new technologies, people do not have the time or interest to view art in the same capacity they once did. Art has become a niche hobby and, because of this, the value on modern art has dropped.

Whether it’s a piece that was made five years ago or five hundred, there is a place for art in every space. It is easy to ignore the pieces of interactive art we pass by on a daily basis. These works of art do not have value until people give them attention and a price tag. Perhaps the modern art world is just waiting for the next Leonardo Da Vinci to spark worldwide interest once again. Until then, it is important to appreciate what we have at the moment.