Chino Air Show

By Jason Samp |Staff Writer|

Planes of Fame annual air show took place on May 6 and 7 at the Chino Airport, with hundreds of planes from all eras and an estimated 15,000 people in attendance.

The show consisted of nearly 50 vintage WWII era planes from the Planes of Fame Museum.

From WWII bombers and modern jets, the runway was filled.

Other planes from the Vietnam and Korean war were also present, including the new U.S. F-35 fighter jet.

Rick Scott has been coming to the show for over 30 years, “My dad used to take me, he was a pilot and flying was his passion,” said Scott.

“I enjoy witnessing out military’s might of yesteryear in person, said Scott.

“Knowing these war birds patrolled the sky keeping America safe over 70 years ago and being able to watch them fly is just awesome,” Scott continued.

To start the show, a squadron of WWII planes took off and consisted of the U.S. P-51 Mustangs, and various planes from all over the world.

Next, a stunt plane took over the show.

This pilot put on a comedy act with his plane literally falling apart.

He broke off certain pieces of his plane and was still able to fly it which entertained the crowd.

“It’s a perfect place to spend a weekend,” said Jordan Dubold.

“I go on both Saturday and Sunday because I love it so much,” he continued.

The audience also enjoyed a brief intermission where a survivor from the Auschwitz concentration camp decided to share his story and experience at the air show.

The next group of planes to takeoff was the European theater, which came from WWII and consisted of P-51 Mustangs, the British Spitfires and German war planes like the Messerschmitt 109.

The Pacific theater was next with a multitude of different U.S. planes used in the war against Japan. However, it was a Japanese plane that stole the show.

The last original remaining Japanese Zero plane was flying.

This was one of the types of planes Japan used to battle the United States and bomb Pearl Harbor.

The audience was very excited to see their favorite planes above them, planes that contained so much history.

While the theaters and stunt pilots are very entertaining to watch, the heritage flight at the end of the show gets the most attention.

In this flight, iconic planes fly together in formation.

There are loads of booths and vendors that sell all kinds of food, clothing and airplane memorabilia.

“It is rated as one of the top airshows in the world,” said airport maintenance supervisor Vincent Corona. “Look forward to possibly more military aircraft next year,” he concluded.