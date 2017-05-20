By Hayley Brown |Staff Writer|

The front lawn of the Pfau Library people gathered for the annual Chasing our Dreams 5k run/walk to raise emergency grants and funds for students at Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday, May 13.

The Dreamers Resource and Success Center partnered with Coyote Dreamers Ally Network (CDAN) to create the annual Chasing Our Dreams 5k run/walk.

This is the Dreamers Resource and Success Centers first 5k run/walk; the event had a great turnout with around 200 participants ranging from students, faculty and residents of San Bernardino.

There were also the top three runners for the event the winners were Pablo Necasio in first place, Juan Martinez in second place, and “Lion Warrior” in third place

“The event was a fundraiser to raise funds for grants that benefit the DREAMERs, undocumented students, AB540 students those who do not qualify for federal financial aid,” said Yalata Ortiz, an organizer of the event from CDAN.

“Chasing Our Dreams helped to put more money in grants for undocumented students a lot of the funding is not enough assistance for the students, and a lot of the students cannot apply for student loans. To provide them with quick access to a grant we started a fund to be able to provide these emergency grants for students to help with tuition, books, or immigration fees whatever they need,” continued Ortiz.

After the run, a resource fair was held with many tables and vendors ranging from the San Bernardino free clinic to immigration law offices.

The resource fair was for students to network and create partnerships regardless of their immigration status.

“As a former undocumented student I think its great to have all the support that they can get because we face obstacles that other students may not face and any kind of help is really appreciated,” said Annabelle Castinada, a CSUSB alumna.

This event focused on the important of giving both dreamers and citizens receiving funding and building relationships within their community.

Many students from CSUSB attended the event, as well as people and families that are directly affected by the same obstacles and issues.

Juan Martinez, a grad student and second place winner of the run, stated that “this event is important because especially here in California, there are a lot of immigrants or first generation immigrants, and it is great to have support from your institutions, in this case, your university.”

“It is great to take part in an event like this because I can relate to it personally, I’m the first person to go to university in my family, so I think it definitely hits home,” he continued.

The event was also great for the community many families attended with their children and helped aid in a very friendly atmosphere and the environment.

For more information on the Dreamer’s Resource and Success center visit uscis.gov.