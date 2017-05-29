Celebration of Art, Love and Gratitude

< > Pro beauty & Body painting

By Blair Hernandez |Staff Writer|

Diversity orchestrated among musicians, artists and entrepreneurs came together to share their passions at the art and music festival in the city of Ontario.

First time attendee, Flo Velazquez, heard about this event from social media specifically Facebook.

“I wasn’t really doing much, just sitting at home bored so I searched for festivals and immediately the ‘one love’ festival in Ontario popped up, I took my best friend with me and we loved it, so colorful,” said Velazquez.

Locals like Danielle Harris contributes to art festivals and goes to support her hometown artists.

“I love attending festival events, I’m very grateful to be a part of this culture that I’ve grown up in,” said Harris. “My dad was a musician, he played the drums back in his high school days.”

Giakorina Alvarado, founder and owner of Little Autumn Crochet, regularly attends art festivals and supports the local artists from Ontario, Pomona and Orange Country.

“I’ve been crocheting for 15 years which started off as a hobby but now it just pays the bills,” said Alvarado.

Darlene Garcia, a commuter heading home to Los Angeles, stopped by to pay tribute to her good friends Melissa Larob and Debbie Gracias, owners of ‘Hello Have a Sweet Day’ bakery company.

“I thought the crochet were adorable, so I asked if she had Harley Quinn but she was out of stock,” said Garcia. “I wish I had the patience to make beautiful crochet.”

As the evening continued musicians, artists and spectators gathered around Sandra E Artist’s body painting show. The vibrant colors of paint fascinated the crowd as some people could not turn away from such beauty.

“When I paint on a canvas I have a different mindset. When I paint with coffee it reminds me of my sons and body painting is the only time I paint with colorful colors, it’s liberating,” said Artist.

Hailey Young felt the passion from Artist.

“Sandra is a phenomenal painter; I love how her energy fills the room,” said Young.

Young greatly admired her use of vibrant colors.

“I’ve always painted through emotion; painting has always saved me and I paint with a purpose,” said Artist.

Musician and history teacher at Valley View High School, Tristan Michelson, enjoyed all of the different options for entertainment.

“The bands were awesome and the live body painted was amazing this by far thus is the most interesting free event I’ve ever been too,” said Michelson.

Throughout the summer, more and more festivals similar to this will appear all over California, so go check them out for a unique experience.

