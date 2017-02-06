Campus stance against “ban”

By Emily Anne Espinosa |News & Politics Editor|



Since Trump’s Executive Order: Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States was announced on Jan.27, several campus community members have responded in disagreeance.



California State University (CSU) Chancellor Timothy P. White released a CSU Statement on President Trump’s Executive Order on Jan. 30, stating “When something threatens our ability to think beyond our borders and learn from the world as a whole, we will oppose it.”



“When something impacts anyone in our CSU community—especially the most vulnerable—it impacts us all. Therefore, we oppose the divisiveness of the recent executive order, and we stand with state and national officials in requesting that the President reconsider this policy,” continued White.



In addition to the chancellor’s name, the statement was also signed with the names of the California State Student Association President, the Chair for the Academic Senate of the CSU, and all 23 Presidents of CSUs.



Shortly after, President Tomás D. Morales released his own statement against the executive orders affecting immigration and border control, stating that “CSUSB will continue to support and educate our undocumented and international students, regardless of faith or birthplace.”



“I do support his stance wholeheartedly,” said Muhammad Khan, President of Muslim Student Association.

In his message, Morales asked the University community to be diverse, inclusive, and multicultural.

“As he pointed out that we will continue to celebrate diversity and the inclusive experience and these values will continue to define us regardless of decisions that emanate from the Trump administration,” said Khan.

In addition, Morales informed affected students and faculty/staff to seek help on campus, such as consoling the Center for International Studies & Programs and Campus Assessment, Response, and Education (CARE) team services for students, Office of Academic Personnel for faculty, and Human Resources for staff.



On behalf of CARE, Dr. Alysson M. Satterlund, associate vice president and dean of student affairs, and Dr. Beth Jaworski, assistant vice president of student services, from the Division of Student Affairs, state, “In light of recent events, we would like to reaffirm that we strive to create an environment that welcomes, celebrates and promotes respect for all students regardless of where they are from, who they worship or who they love.”



“Please know we have many student resources on campuses: CAPS, Student Health, the CARE team and several student success centers and programs that are here to help.”



For more information on services provided, contact CARE@csusb.edu.



Professors have also stated their concerns.



“President’s Trump Executive Order was ill conceived, to say the least,” said Dany Douieri, associate professor from the department of World Languages and Literatures.



“It didn’t properly seek input from legal, security, and diplomatic experts to properly conceptualize it. We all wish for safety but the ban may have just accomplished the opposite. Ironically, many of us feel far less secure since the ban was signed,” continued Douieri.



Similarly, Dr. Brian Levin, Criminal Justice professor and Director of the Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism (CSHE), released a position statement on Trump’s executive order on behalf of the CSHE.

In his statement, Levin said, “Our Center will continue to devote every resource, not only to the promulgation of thoughtful responses to extremist violence, but to solid opposition to those that discriminate and risk the lives of the voiceless.”

“Through wholly peaceful and just efforts with our partners around the nation we will endeavor to be that voice,” continued Levin.

The position statement, posted on huffingpost.com, explains statistics and research on the relationship between extremist acts of violence and the seven countries affected by the executive order.

“Our research and that of others establish that these restrictions do not proportionately correspond to the actual threat and history of fatal terrorist attacks against our homeland, including those against our community; nor do they uphold the values of equality and religious pluralism that are the cornerstone of our national ideals,” stated Levin.

