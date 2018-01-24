Campus construction continues

Multiple construction projects at CSUSB have caused chaos for students and faculty members.

Projects include new student housing and dining, the addition of the Center for Global Innovation, deck replacement at the Pfau Library and maintenance for multiple water, sewer, gas and electrical lines throughout campus.

Although the building projects are meant to eventually create a better environment for the future, they have caused conflict with people’s schedules to arriving on time to their destination.

The three biggest works in progress are the housing and dining facilities, the new innovation building and the deck replacement.

In September of 2016, CSUSB approved the creation of a new and futuristic design of student housing and a dining facility. This project will not be done until the summer of 2018, and at the latest, fall of 2018.

The project features four story housing for incoming freshman and room for 700 to eat in the new dining hall.

Parking lot E was permanently closed to accommodate the building of the new dorms. However, a new parking lot, N, was added behind the College of Education to give back some of the parking.

In December of 2017, CSUSB broke ground on the Center for Global Innovation. This project is set to be finished by fall of 2019.

The $55 million project will hold administrative offices, classrooms, an auditorium and plenty of room for indoor and outdoor events.

The old deck of the Pfau Library started its replacement process on Jan. 5. The purpose of replacing the deck is to make the area more waterproof and improve the draining system.

The repairs and improvements will cause temporary closures of the entrance on the north side and temporary routes to get access to parts of the library.

Students have mixed feelings towards the construction project.

Some students complain about the construction because of the traffic it causes.

“I am not a big fan of it because of my need to go around most of the campus daily,” said student Darnell Hutch. “I am very busy and need to be at certain buildings within a five-minute time period. This construction causes me to be late and makes me look unprofessional

Other students are happy to see the development.

“I love it. It is good for the future because of the new areas being more environmentally friendly,” said Stephanie Lopez. “However, I will not be here once it’s completed.”

Some understand the situation while others see the construction as a hassle for them to get around campus in a timely manner.

“Students are lucky to have a beautiful campus like this and a wonderful group of people who want to better the future for students by creating these new buildings and sitting areas,” said Chris Johnson, a construction worker involved with the project. “A lot of people my age did not have a chance to go to colleges that were this nice. Students should cherish these days of being on this campus to get a good education.”