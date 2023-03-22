California Cancels Contract with Walgreens over Abortion Ban

On March 8, California announced that it will no longer continue its 54 million-dollar contract due to differences in Abortion beliefs.

In a groundbreaking move, California has canceled its contract with Walgreens, the largest drugstore chain in the United States, over its recent ban on providing abortion medication services. The decision, which comes amidst a heated national debate on reproductive rights, has sparked outrage and praise from different quarters of the state.

California to close down all Walgreen due to the Abortion ban debate. Photo by Clark Kauffman/Iowa Capital Dispatch.

The contract in question was related to a state program called Medi-Cal, which provides low-income Californians with access to healthcare services. Walgreens was one of the providers that participated in the program. However, in November 2022, the company announced that it would no longer offer abortion services at its California locations, citing religious beliefs.

This decision prompted an immediate backlash from reproductive rights advocates, who accused Walgreens of putting ideology over healthcare.

“Walgreens’ decision is a blatant attack on the fundamental right to reproductive healthcare,” said Nancy Northup, President and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “It is unacceptable that a company that benefits from public funds would deny essential services to women in need.”

California officials took notice of the controversy and launched an investigation into Walgreens’ participation in Medi-Cal. After a thorough review, the state’s Department of Health Care Services (DHCS) concluded that Walgreens violated its contract, which requires providers to offer a comprehensive range of services, including family planning and abortion.

“By refusing to provide abortion services, Walgreens is failing to meet its obligations under the Medi-Cal program,” said DHCS Director Will Lightbourne. “We have a duty to ensure that all Californians, regardless of their income or where they live, have access to the care they need.”

On February 28, DHCS notified Walgreens of its decision to terminate the company’s contract with Medi-Cal, effective immediately. The move will affect over 400 Walgreens stores across the state, which will no longer be able to participate in the program or receive reimbursement for services provided to Medi-Cal beneficiaries.

Walgreens responded to the decision with disappointment and defiance, insisting that it had a right to uphold its religious beliefs. “We are deeply disappointed that California has chosen to punish us for exercising our First Amendment rights,” said Walgreens spokesperson Michael Polzin. “We will continue to stand by our values and beliefs, even if it means losing business.”

The decision has been applauded by reproductive rights advocates and some politicians, who see it as a victory for women’s health and rights. “This is a historic moment for California and for the fight against the relentless attacks on reproductive healthcare,” said Governor Gavin Newsom in a statement. “We will not allow corporations to put their personal beliefs above the needs of our communities.”

However, the decision has also sparked criticism and concern from some quarters, particularly among religious groups and conservatives. “This is a blatant violation of religious freedom and a dangerous precedent for other states,” said Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, a conservative advocacy group. “It is not the government’s role to dictate what services businesses must provide or what beliefs they must hold.”

The controversy is likely to continue to play out in the coming weeks and months as Walgreens and its supporters consider legal action and reproductive rights advocates celebrate a hard-fought victory. For many Californians, however, the decision is a reminder of the ongoing struggle to ensure that all individuals have access to the healthcare services they need, regardless of their income, beliefs, or geography.