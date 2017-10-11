Broke College Girl’s Guide: DIY Pumpkin Spiced Coffee

To my fellow broke college girls: This fall quarter has been a rough one. But fear not, I’m here to tell you it can be better with the flavor of pumpkin spice.

This time of year brings out the best in us, not only because it’s the season of being together and making memories, but because everything your heart desires is pumpkin flavored!

Pumpkin flavoring at Starbucks costs 60 cents for just one pump of syrup, and $4.95 for a grande size. Venti size costs around $5.25, which is how much all these ingredients are going to cost you to make this classic beverage at home.

Fall, in the Inland Empire, can get chilly really quick, and a warm cup of joe that is laced with pumpkin flavors is what helps make those early commutes better.

Sadly, hitting up coffee shops every morning can get expensive. But I’m here to tell you that there was a way to get that fall-coffee fix on a budget?

This article will guide your pockets in the right direction with these easy DIY pumpkin spice recipes for that college girl or guy on a budget.

First, let’s talk about an easy pumpkin spice syrup. Some of these ingredients can even come from your own spice cabinets! All you’ll need is water, brown sugar, one can of pumpkin puree, and pumpkin pie spice.

Start by combining one cup of water with half a cup of brown sugar. Set a saucepan on the stove over a medium setting and begin to stir together. It may take some time for the sugar to dissolve, but eventually, it will create a simple syrup.

When the simple syrup is created, it’s time for the star of the show: the pumpkin puree. Add one 15-ounce can of pumpkin and two tablespoons of pumpkin pie spice, and stir your mixture frequently.

Be cautious because the sugar can burn.

Once all the mixture is dissolved, pour in your favorite cup of coffee or espresso, and enjoy.

If syrups are not what you go for and you like things a little creamier, this next recipe is just for you.

Sweet creamers are not for everyone, but something about pumpkin makes even the most serious coffee drinkers dive in to get a taste.

This DIY pumpkin creamer is easy, and you can use the ingredients for the previous recipe as well. All you need is water, brown sugar, half-in-half, pumpkin, and spice!

Just like the first recipe, create that simple syrup with the half a cup of brown sugar, half a cup of water, and let it simmer.

Next, add the two tablespoons of pumpkin puree and one teaspoon of pumpkin spice. Then, let the mixture cool and add the half cup of half-in-half to your saucepan.

Store mixture in a recycled creamer container or even a mason jar, and refrigerate. Then enjoy it for two weeks after that!

Saving money is always a plus, especially when you’re a college student on the go!