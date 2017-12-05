Being Single During the Holidays

In a perfect world, I would be with my dream girl. She is five-foot three-inches and curvy, has sense of humor, is loyal and kind, and I would be figuring out what gift I should get her for the holidays. However, I wake up from my dream and reality sets in that I do not have my dream girl. It makes me wonder why it hasn’t happened yet. What is the problem?

With the holiday season in full effect, the pressure of being single during this time is on another level.

During Thanksgiving and Christmas, it is supposed to be a joyous occasion where family and friends come together as one to embrace each other. However, there is one thing about the holidays that can be very annoying, and someone who is single can relate.

Having someone special to spend the holidays with is something that I’ve never experienced before.

Seeing my friend John buy his girlfriend a diamond necklace is something that I’ve been envious of. He was discussing with me the gift that he bought and how it costed a lot of money.

“Being in a relationship isn’t what everyone makes it seem. The necklace that I bought cost me over 500 dollars and it put a dent in my wallet,” he said.

For years, the media has brainwashed people with these ideologies of how a successful relationship should be because it brings more money to the consumer. The more people buy, the more money these companies gross.

There is a constant reminder of being single whenever romance movies are being played during Christmas and the typical love songs that play over the airwaves on the radio every day. Without a doubt, it can bring back thoughts and feelings that I’ve tried to suppress and forget about.

The most dreadful thing that my family members, particularly my grandmother, ask me daily is, “when are you going to bring a girl home and start having kids?” At 25 years-old and still trying to get my life together, it doesn’t help when my family brings up that topic as if I’m running out of time.

There is huge difference between Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s compared to other holidays throughout the year.

If you don’t have a significant other on the Fourth of July, it’s not really a big deal because you will have family around you to fill that void. But Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s is another story. It’s the time of year when someone brings home their boyfriend or girlfriend to meet the family and get a kiss when the clock strikes midnight to bring in the New Year.

Each year as I get older, I wonder if I will ever find the one that’s right for me. The feeling of being alone and seeing other people happy in their relationship is very unsettling. Will my time come soon? Will I have a girl to bring home for the holidays next year to meet my family? I’m still optimistic that my time will come eventually.