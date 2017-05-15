Baseball wraps season with a win

By Lauren Jennings |Sports Editor|

The Coyote baseball team wrapped their season with an 11-3 win against the Tritons of UC San Diego.

This season was a bit of a damper compared to last year which featured a trip to the CCAA playoffs.

During the offseason, Coyotes ace pitcher, Tyler Wells was drafted by the Minnesota Twins, causing a loss of depth in the pitching rotation.

Nine players graduated, putting a big hole in the team’s roster. This required a major rebuild for head coach Dave Martinez.

Last year the team posted a 22-29 record, earning more than 20 wins for the first time since the 2012 season when Don Parnell was head coach.

This season, the team’s overall record was 15-35. However, this appears natural, as the Coyotes are rebuilding do not have the proper chemistry just yet. They are still deciding how the team best functions as a unit.

Lots of Major League Baseball teams are currently in the rebuilding process as well, including the Philadelphia Phillies, the Twins and the New York Yankees.

For the Coyotes, the search is on for new players from high schools, junior colleges and players who are willing to transfer from other four-year universities.

The Coyotes started the season with a nine-game losing streak, but their first win was a big one. The team took down the CSULA Golden Eagles 13-3 on Feb. 24.

They would go on to split the series with the Golden Eagles, winning two of the four games.

Over the course of the season, the Coyotes would play the out of conference Concordia University-Irvine Eagles four times, winning three of the games. The third game was a blowout with the team scoring a season-high 17 runs.

The weekend of April 1, the team traveled to San Francisco where they took on the Gators in a three-game series.

They dropped the first game of the series but won the last two to win their first series of the year.

The Coyotes played the Cal State San Marcos Cougars the final weekend of April, dropping the first game in San Marcos, but sweeping the doubleheader the next day at home.

The first game of the doubleheader, the Coyotes won 14-7, scoring at least one run in all but two innings. They won game two 8-4 and brought their luck back to San Marcos for the final game, winning 9-6.

The three-game win streak was their longest of the season.

Another interesting fact about this year’s team, the two highest batting averages belong to pitchers Jon Ferrendelli (.385) and Don Sullivan (.333). The next closest by a position player belongs to Dominic Campeau with a .327 average.

Outfielder Dillon Fahr played in all 50 games with the Coyotes, starting in 49 of them. Last year, he played in 10 games, all starts, but his season was cut short due to injury.

Fahr led the team in multiple categories including at-bats (196), runs (38) and hits (62). He was also one of four Coyotes to hit a triple this year, leading the team with two.

Catcher Lucas Martinez led the team in runs batted in with 31 and earned CCAA honors

Relief pitcher Brian Conley led the team in saves with four over 36.1 innings of work.

Ferrendelli led the team in strikeouts, recording 64 over 13 games.

The Coyotes have 12 players that will be leaving the team this year, which will allow more room for new players to help with the rebuilding process.

With the season wrapped, coaches and players are already working to improve the team for next year, hoping to become better than they were years ago.

