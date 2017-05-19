Baseball seniors say farewell

By Lauren Jennings |Sports Editor|

The time of year for teammates to say goodbye to their graduating seniors has once again returned, and the baseball team is getting ready to say farewell to 11 players.

Dillon Fahr

Fahr (No. 3) joined the Coyotes in 2015 after playing two years at Mesa Community College. His first year at CSUSB, he played in 36 games, starting 28 of them and batting .235.

In his second year, he played just 10 games before suffering a season-ending injury. Fahr still made good use of what little playing time he had, hitting .241 and recording two doubles and a home run.

Fahr hit .316 in his final year with the Coyotes, scoring a team-leading 38 runs. He led the team in triples with two, stolen bases with five and in hits with 62 during the 50 games he played in.

Jordan Simon

Simon (No.4) joined the Coyotes for the 2016 season after playing two years at Ventura College. In his first year here, he played in 27 games and scored nine runs while driving in seven.

This season, Simon played in 29 games, scoring 16 runs and hitting three doubles.

David Alonzo

Alonzo (No. 6) also joined the team in 2016, playing two seasons for Mt. San Jacinto before transferring to CSUSB. He played in three games for the Coyotes and was a CCAA All-Academic choice.

Alonzo played in 13 games this season, hitting a double and a home run while scoring four runs. He also earned the Jake Pilkerton Award, which is given to honor the former Coyote infielder of the same name.

Don Sullivan

Sullivan (No. 8) played two seasons at Riverside Community College (RCC) before joining the Coyotes in 2016. He pitched in 15 games, starting 14 of them.

He threw a complete game shutout against Cal State San Marcos, earning him the title of CCAA player of the week.

Sullivan pitched in 13 games this season, starting 10 of them. During three separate games, he struck out seven opposing batters.

Damion Edmonds

Edmonds (No. 10) is a four-year Coyote, playing for CSUSB right out of Martin Luther King High School.

In his first season, he played in 16 games, starting in nine of them. He hit .250, scoring three runs and driving in two.

Edmonds played in 48 games in his second season, recording 17 multi-hit games, with eight games with three or more hits.

Last season, he played in 51 games for the Coyotes, starting 50 of them. In those 51 games, he scored 30 runs, tied for second on the team.

Edmonds missed some time in his final season due to injury, but he quickly bounced back, hitting six doubles and driving in 16 runs.

Austin Casillas

Casillas (No. 11) joined the Coyotes in 2016 after two years at Scottsdale Community College. In his first year at CSUSB, he pitched in 17 games which tied for first in most appearances by a pitcher.

Casillas recorded two wins and a save this season while striking out 18 over 16.1 innings. He also posted an earned run average of 1.65, the lowest on the team for a pitcher with 5+ appearances.

Kristian DeLaTorre

DeLaTorre (No. 13) played in 39 games this season, starting 31 of them. He drove in 15 runs, scored 13, and hit six doubles, earning him a .231 batting average.

Austin Lundeen

Lundeen (No. 14) came to CSUSB after playing for Chandler-Gilbert Community College where he pitched and played outfield and first base. His first season with the Coyotes, he played in 27 games, hitting two doubles and scoring seven runs.

He played in 41 games this season, hitting nine doubles, one triple and three home runs. He drove in 20 runs and scored 22.

Daniel Romo

Romo (No.15) joined the team last season after transferring from Golden West College. In his first year with the Coyotes, he played in 34 games and hit six doubles and two home runs.

This season, Romo hit five doubles and drove in 15 runs over 42 games. He scored 13 runs and hit two home runs.

Jon Ferrendelli

Ferrendelli (No. 29) played at Chandler-Gilbert Community College for two years and Wichita State for one before transferring to Cal State for his final season.

He was the starting pitcher in 13 games with the Coyotes this season. Ferrendelli struck out a team-high 64 batters over 67.2 innings of work.

In addition to pitching, Ferrendelli picked up the bat and helped his own cause, recording five hits in 13 at-bats and scoring two runs.

Cory Peterson

Peterson (No. 33) started at RCC and transferred to CSUSB with two years left to play. He played in 16 games last season, all in relief.

Peterson pitched in 19 games this season, striking out 19 over 18.2 innings, all in relief, while recording 13 strikeouts.

